DSWD Bicol Field Office now on 3rd wave of FFPs distribution in Albay

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) – Bicol Regional Office is now on its 3rd wave of family food packs (FFPs) distribution to the affected families of the Mayon unrest.

In his report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio said the 3rd wave of FFPs will cover the food supply from July 25 to August 8, following the release of the financial aid through the Department’s Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT).

“DSWD Bicol Regional Office will be releasing 33,695 FFPs for this 3rd wave of food provision,” Director Laurio told the DSWD chief.

According to Laurio, Bicol Regional Office personnel have started distributing the 3rd wave of FFPs last Saturday (July 22) and is expected to finish with the food packs distribution in the morning of Monday (July 24).

After the 3rd wave of DSWD FFPs covering the period July 25-Aug. 8, it will be the turn of the Provincial Government of Albay to provide food ration for the August 9-14 period.

“The 4th wave of the DSWD FFPs provision will be for the period of August 15-29,” Director Laurio said.

Secretary Gatchalian, acting on instructions from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., gave his commitment to the residents of Albay province that all affected families, whether living inside or outside evacuation centers, will be provided food and non-food supplies during the Mayon crisis.

Director Laurio reported to the DSWD chief that there are 5,394 internally-displaced families living in evacuation centers while 1,345 economically-displaced families are seeking temporary shelter elsewhere, for a total of 6,739 Mayon-affected families.

On Saturday (July 22), a total of 11,855 FFPs were picked up by the local government units (LGUs) of Malilipot (4,555 FFPs), Ligao (280 FFPs), Guinobatan (4,420 FFPs) and Camalig (2,600 FFPs).

Director Laurio also reported to Secretary Gatchalian that the Bicol Regional Office has stockpiled 20,000 FFPs in two warehouses in Matnog town in Sorsogon province.