DSWD Bicol Region releases 4th wave of relief aid for Mayon evacuees

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) in Bicol Region, has released its fourth wave of assistance to Mayon evacuees on August 8 (Tuesday).

A total of 27,050 family food packs (FFPs) were released to 5,410 familes inside evacuation centers, while 2,085 FFPs were distributed to 417 families outside the evacaution centers.

In addition, 773 economically displaced families received 3,865 boxes of FFPs.

Aside from FFPs, the DSWD Bicol Regional Office also provided 5,410 hygiene kits to those staying inside the evacuation centers.

The total cost of assistance released by DSWD FO-5 for the fourth wave of assistance has amounted to Php30,162,769.13.

The coverage of the FO-5 assistance is for a 15-day period, from August 9 to 23.