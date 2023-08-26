DSWD Bicol regional office releases 5th wave of relief aid for Mayon-affected families

360 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with the directive of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian to provide continuous relief aid to residents affected by the Mayon unrest, the DSWD Field Office (FO)-5 in Bicol region has released the 5th wave of food packs to the local government units (LGUs) on Thursday (August 24.)

“A total of 33,000 family food packs (FFPs), that will ensure adequate food supply to the affected families from August 26 to September 9, has been distributed by our FO-5 to the different LGUs in the region,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

One box of FFP consists of 6 kilograms of rice, four cans of tuna, four tins of corned beef, two canned sardines, five sachets of coffee, and another five sachets of cereal drink will cover two days of food provision for a family of five.

The DSWD FO-5 also facilitated the distribution of the 300 metric tons of rice—equivalent to 10,000 sacks of milled rice—donated by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF-Japan).

The donated rice have already been allocated to the respective evacuation centers of the affected LGUs as augmentation to the food supply for the families and communities affected by the continuous volcanic activities.

The Japanese government’s donation falls under the Tier 3 Program of the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR).

As of press time, more than Php 212.3 million worth of relief items, including financial aid through the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) programs have been provided to the affected families and individuals.

“As Mayon Volcano remains at Alert Level 3, the DSWD assures the Bicolanos that we will continue to closely coordinate with the different LGUs so that we can provide needed relief assistance,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is concurrent DSWD spokesperson, said.