DSWD Bicol Reg’l office continues to reach out to residents in 6-km permanent danger zone

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office continues to reach out to residents living within the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone (PDZ) around Mayon Volcano in Albay province.

In his report to the DSWD’s Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG), Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio noted there are still many evacuees going back to their homes located in the 6-km PDZ for their livelihood and to look after their animals.

On Tuesday (July 11), personnel of the DSWD Field Office V, together with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development (PSWD), Mayor Cenon Volante of Malilipot, Barangay Calbayog chief Gilbert Bolanos and Mayor Carlos Baldo of Camalig, initiated inspections within the 6-kilometer permanent danger zone.

“A number of families found in their residents in Barangay Calbayog have been forcibly evacuated to the San Jose Elementary School in the town of Malilipot, which is one of the 26 affected barangays by the Mayon volcanic activity and situated within the 6-km PDZ,” Director Laurio reported to the DRMG headed by Undersecretary Dianne Cajipe.

Aside from the forced evacuation of these people and tightening of security protocols, the DSWD FO-V also coordinated with the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) to increase their personnel manning the chokepoints in the prohibited areas within the PDZ.

“The DSWD Bicol regional office will also provide additional family tents to be used by the PNP (Philippine National Police)in their established stations within the 6-kilometer danger zones of Mayon Volcano,” Director Laurio said.

The DSWD Bicol team also visited the barangays of Quirangay and Anoling in the town of Camalig to ensure that the remaining residents will be evacuated to safety amid the increasing volcanic activity of Mayon.

Lasy Saturday (July 8), the PNP and Camalig local government unit (LGU) conducted the forced evacuation for residents of Barangay Anoling, following the validation conducted by DSWD FO-V that at least 50 families have not been evacuated from the PDZ.

According to the report submitted by Camalig LGU, it has accounted 80 families evacuated exceeding the initial report of 50 families, as authorities continue their evacuation efforts.

The residents included by the forced evacuation are currently being sheltered at the Baligang Evacuation Center in the town of Camalig.