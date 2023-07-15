DSWD Bicol Reg’l Office gives cash aid to Mayon-affected families in Albay

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office on Friday (July 14) started distributing cash aid to families affected by the Mayon volcano eruption in the province of Albay.

The cash aid under the emergency cash transfer (ECT) program is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to provide financial assistance to all families affected within and outside the evacuation areas in Albay province.

Bicol Regional Director Norman Laurio reported to Secretary Gatchalian that the distribution of ECTs will be from July 14 to July 16 (Sunday).

Among the beneficiaries of the ECT are the 5,770 families in various Mayon-affected areas that include the municipalities of Ligao, Guinobatan, Daraga, Camalig, Santo Domingo, and Malilipot as well as the City of Tabaco.

“Each Mayon-affected family will receive P12,330 as financial aid under the DSWD’s ECT program,” Director Laurio said.

Director Laurio said the simultaneous payouts on Friday (July 14) were in the municipalities of Ligao and Guinobatan with 951 families as total target beneficiaries.

“Only 852 families were served today, while the remaining 99 families have yet to complete their lacking requirements and to correct some discrepancies in their identification cards,” Director Laurio reported to Secretary Gatchalian.

Personnel of the Bicol Regional Office have already coordinated with the local chief executives, as well as with the municipal and city Social Welfare and Development Officers (SWDOs) of the affected LGUs, to discuss the ECT distribution and ensure the seamless implementation of the program.