DSWD brings innovative programs closer to Northern Mindanao residents

In its continuing effort to bring programs and services closer to the people and their community, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducted an Innovations Caravan at the Grand Pavilion Events Place in Ozamiz City, Northern Mindanao last February 19.

Undersecretary Edu Punay of the DSWD’s Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG) said the Innovations Caravan is part of the Department’s strategy to make innovative social protection programs more accessible to the people and local government units (LGUs).

“Ginagawa po natin itong Innovations Caravan dahil ang utos ng ating Pangulo, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., ay wala dapat maiiwan at dapat gawing mas accessible ang mga programa ng gobyerno para sa mga Pilipino. Syempre, gusto rin nating dalhin ang mga programa natin sa mga lokal na pamahalaan na partner natin sa implementation,” Undersecretary Punay said.

Some of the programs featured in the caravan were the Walang Gutom Program (WGP), the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program CTBTP), Pag-abot Program, Angel Pets, and Apo Ko: Kwento ni Lolo’t Lola, Gabay ng Kabataan.

Undersecretary Punay said the DSWD encourages LGUs to adopt or replicate these initiatives in their respective localities.

One of the highlights of the caravan was the Walang Gutom Kusinero: Cook-Off Challenge where beneficiaries of the WGP show how nutrition education sessions (NES) empower and equip food-poor families to prepare nutritious, delicious, and affordable meals for their families.

“Today is the second edition of our Walang Gutom Kusinero Cook-off Challenge which is a very important advocacy project of the social behavioral change component of our food stamp program where we teach our beneficiaries how to prepare food that is affordable, delicious, and nutritious,” Undersecretary Punay said in his message.

Of the five provincial winners in Northern Mindanao, Kusinera Jenessa Abello of Barangay Imbatug, Baungon, Bukidnon was hailed as the regional champion, together with her assistant, Crespi Acuña.

“Kami po sa DSWD, we empower our beneficiaries. We believe na ang mga benepisyaryo natin ay maraming talento at kakayahan,” Undersecretary Punay pointed out.

Kusinera Jenessa and Assistant Kusinera Crespi’s winning dish was ginisang gulay. As the regional winner, they will represent the Northern Mindanao region in the national cook-off challenge.

The national finals of the Walang Gutom Cook-off will be held sometime in July in line with the observance of the National Nutrition Month. (YADP)