DSWD brings programs, services to Rome-based Filipinos

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) participated in the “Sama sa Roma – Serbisyo Caravan for Overseas Filipinos in Rome, Italy” from October 10 to 13, extending the agency’s ‘serbisyo at malasakit’ to Filipinos abroad and their families in the Philippines.

Organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the caravan gathered various government agencies in a one-stop-shop event that brought frontline programs and services closer to the Filipino community in Rome.

The DSWD delegation were led by Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez of the Operations Group (OP), Undersecretary Evelyn Aribon of the Office of the Secretary (OSEC), Asst. Secretary Ulysses Hermogenes Aguilar of the Community Engagement, and Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG). They also paid a courtesy visit to the Philippine Embassy in Rome to explore ways to strengthen coordination for migrant welfare services.

The Rome leg of the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo Serbisyo Caravan” follows successful runs in Hong Kong, the Middle East, and other parts of Asia, continuing the government’s mission to bring essential services closer to Filipinos wherever they may be. (YADP)

Pinoys in Rome get DSWD aid during “Sama sa Roma” caravan

A total of 76 Overseas Filipinos (OFs) in Rome have received assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the “Sama sa Roma – Serbisyo Caravan for Overseas Filipinos” on October 10 to 13 at the Roma Lifestyle Hotel and at the Viale dell’Oceano Atlantico.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, said the presence of the agency’s personnel and social workers in international service caravans reflects the Department’s commitment to bring government support closer to overseas communities.

“Through these caravans, we ensure that the DSWD programs are not only available in the Philippines but also accessible to Filipinos abroad who may need information or help for their families. Ito ay alinsunod din sa utos ni President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na walang Pilipino ang dapat maiwan sa ‘Bagong Pilipinas’,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The DSWD provided on-site support and consultations on several key programs, including

the Minors Traveling Abroad (MTA) clearance, Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), Wireless Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (WiSupport) Program, and Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS).

The DSWD social workers also offered guidance on adoption, custody cases, and family

medical concerns.

“These face-to-face activities give us a chance to clarify procedures and provide guidance directly to our OFs. It helps build stronger connections between our offices and the families of overseas Filipinos,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

Aside from assisting clients, the DSWD delegation also met with officials of the Philippine Embassy in Rome to strengthen coordination in providing social welfare services to OF workers and their dependents.

