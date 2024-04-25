DSWD brings services closer to Pampanga folk with new satellite office

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Pampanga Provincial Government inaugurate on Wednesday (April 24) the new location of the Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) office in San Fernando City.

DSWD Undersecretary for International Affairs, Attached and Supervised Agencies (ASA) Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, Pampanga Provincial Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda led the ribbon cutting and signing of agreement.

The new SWAD Office – Pampanga is at the back of the Provincial Capitol in San Fernando City and will bring DSWD programs and services closer to Kapampangans.

The space was offered by the Office of the Provincial Governor to the DSWD for free use.

Also present during the inauguration were Board Members Fritzie David-Dizon and Cherry D. Manalo as well as former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab.

DSWD Asst. Secretary Elaine F. Fallarcuna and Asst. Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) Maribel M. Blanco also attended the event.