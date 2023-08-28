DSWD Cagayan Valley replenishes relief supplies for ‘Goring’ evacuees

249 SHARES Share Tweet

To ensure that the food needs of Typhoon Goring evacuees from the towns of Aparri, Alcala, and Gattaran are met, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office 2 (Cagayan Valley Region) is replenishing its prepositioned goods in the three towns of Cagayan province.

Personnel of FO-2 with the assistance of staff from the three local government units (LGUs), are shown loading on Monday (August 28) some 1500 family food packs (FFPs) and 600 cups of insta-meals in the wing van trucks that will bring these relief goods to the three Cagayan towns.

The LGUs of Alcala and Gattaran will receive 500 FFPs and 300 cups of insta meals each, while the LGU of Aparri will also get 500 boxes of FFPs.