DSWD Calabarzon to assist survivors, families of victims of capsized boat in Binangonan

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in CALABARZON Region has been directed to assist the survivors and families of the victims of the motorized banca that capsized off the coast of Binangonan town in Rizal Province last Thursday (July 27).

“Make sure to reach out to the families of the victims of the boat that capsized. Extend financial assistance please,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian told CALABARZON Regional Director Barry Chua on Friday (July 28).

Director Chua said the DSWD will provide cash assistance worth P10,000 to each of the victims’ family, while the Disaster Response and Management Division (DRMD) will provide psychological first aid (PFA) to the survivors of the July 27 tragedy.

A report by Director Chua to the DSWD chief showed that as of press time, the number of casualties was placed at 27, six of which were beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Of the 40 survivors, two were reported to be 4Ps beneficiaries. The survivors were brought to the Margarito Hospital in Barangay Darangan in Binangonan town.

“Field Office 4-A will provide the P10,000 cash assistance to the families of the victims tomorrow. The CIS (Crisis Intervention Service) will also provide burial assistance once the required documents have been completed,” Director Chua said.

Director Chua also reported that coordination activity will be conducted among the Municipal Quick Response Team (MQRT), the local government of Binangonan and other agencies such as the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) IV-A and the local chapter of the Philippine Red Cross to check on the situation of the passengers and their families and determine the other response interventions needed.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said motor banca Princess Aya capsized 50 yards off Barangay Kalinawan in Binangonan, Rizal.

“At around 1 p.m., the motorbanca was hit by strong winds, causing all passengers to panic, They went to the port side of the motorbanca, causing it to capsize,” PCG said in its initial report.