DSWD calls for registration of senior citizens to NCSC database

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) supports the ongoing nationwide registration of all senior citizens to the database of the National Commission on Senior Citizens (NCSC).

In support of the current initiative of the NCSC to develop a senior citizen information system, the DSWD encourages its clients and beneficiaries to sign up their family member/s, who are 60 years old and above, through the NCSC online registration system.

According to Asst. Secretary Romel Lopez, the DSWD spokesperson, the nationwide database of senior citizens will be a great baseline for policy formulation and program development for the protection and promotion of the older person sector.

“The national database of the senior citizens, which records the information of every older person in the country, will serve as a game changer in the formulation and development of programs, interventions, and services for the sector,” Asst. Secretary Lopez pointed out.

Currently, the NCSC is initiating a nationwide registration of all senior citizens using an enhanced data form, adding some vital features to include the older person’s source of income, if applicable, skill set, and health profile, among others which can be accessed through NCSC official website.

Using the official NCSC website, ncsc.gov.ph, older people who are internet savvy may fill out the online forms and register for free.

Others may also opt to register manually through the Offices of Senior Citizen Affairs (OSCA) in their respective local government unit (LGU).

The creation of the country’s senior citizens database is being undertaken by the NCSC, with the assistance of the DSWD and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, pursuant to the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Republic Act No. 11350, the act creating and establishing the Commission.

Reminding the public against text scams on online registration

The DSWD reiterates its warning for the public to take caution against spam text messages and social media posts saying that ‘all’ senior citizens will receive a monthly pension worth Php1,000 from the NCSC when they register online.

The DSWD spokesperson explained that ‘registration’ is not required to become beneficiaries of the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens program and that the additional Php500 monthly stipend has yet to be funded.

Meanwhile, the increase of the PhP500 monthly stipend will be implemented as soon as the additional funding proposed by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is approved from the 2024 national budget.

The DSWD also clarified that the distribution of the monthly Social Pension stipend of Php500.00 for indigent senior citizens is still being implemented by the Department, pending the full transfer of the social pension program to the NCSC.

While transitioning, the Department will continue to assist the NCSC to ensure that appropriate services and interventions are provided to older persons.