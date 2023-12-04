DSWD calls for united support for persons living with HIV, AIDS

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has called for the need to strengthen the efforts in support of persons living with HIV (PLHIVs) and their affected families during the World AIDS Day Celebration on Friday (December 1).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian called for the need to help reduce stigma and discrimination against PLHIVs to ensure their access to adequate treatment, care, and support services.

“We must put spotlight on issues on policy and regulatory obstacles, funding shortages, capacity constraints, and other rights-based barriers to accessing HIV and AIDS services,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his message delivered by DSWD Program Management Bureau Director Miramel Garcia-Laxa.

Bannering the theme, “Let Communities Lead – #Sama-sama Tayo sa Laban Kontra-HIV, Dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas, Bawat Buhay ay Mahalaga”, the observance mainstreams the plight of PLHIVs and the immediate need to dismantle the barriers that hamper their access to quality health care and other psychosocial services.

As the Vice Chair of the Philippine National AIDS Council (PNAC) and the lead agency in providing social protection services, the DSWD is implementing psychosocial care and support services designed for the prevention and management of risks and related problems of HIV infection among the infected and their families to ensure their positive social functioning and well-being.

These include sustainable livelihood, individual and family group sessions, educational assistance, and psychological first aid, among others.

The DSWD also conducts capacity building activities to better equip local government units with the necessary skills and capacity to handle their constituents with HIV/AIDS and their families.