The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Caritas Philippines (Caritas PH) have formalized their partnership for the expansion of the Tara, Basa! program through a Ceremonial Signing of the Memorandum of Agreement on Friday (November 7) at The Fifth, Rockwell, Makati City.

The ceremonial signing is led by Tara, Basa! Deputy Program Manager Director Elma Salamat and Caritas PH President Most Rev. Jose Colin Bagaforo, together with Rev. Father Carmelo Caluag, and Magna Anima Teachers College President Sebastian Ma. Martil Ripoll.

The pilot implementation of the program will benefit 60 learners aged 7 to 10 years old who are struggling or non-readers, their parents or guardians, and 25 indigent college students selected by Caritas PH from Novaliches, Quezon City, and Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Caritas PH President Most Rev. Bagaforo to strengthen literacy, promote youth empowerment, and foster family participation in education at the grassroots level.

Undersecretary Eduardo Punay, who is Tara, Basa! National Program Director, emphasized in his message that this initiative seeks to extend educational and social support to college students, young learners, and Filipino families residing in urban poor communities and in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs).

“At DSWD, we’re working hard to go beyond the idea of simply giving ‘ayuda.’ We want to create programs that build stronger communities; programs that not only provide support, but also inspire every Filipino to take part in nation-building, while receiving the help and opportunities they rightfully deserve. With Caritas Philippines by our side, we’re taking this a step further. Together, we’ll build a more holistic approach. One that focuses on youth empowerment, community engagement, stronger family ties, and the protection of every child,” Undersecretary Punay said in his video message.

The Tara, Basa! Sa Barrio program promotes community-based learning, emphasizing that education should not be confined within the four walls of a classroom. By bringing literacy and learning directly to the heart of communities, the program nurtures an environment where knowledge grows alongside compassion and collective responsibility.

As part of this initiative, members of the Kabataan sa Bagong Pilipinas will serve as tutors and youth development workers. They will receive educational assistance through a cash-for-work scheme, which is equivalent to the prevailing minimum wage.

This will allow them to earn while serving their fellow Filipinos. Through this, the youth become true partners in nation-building—empowered to uplift others while shaping their own futures through service and dedication.

Parents or guardians of participating learners will receive Php235 per day during the 20-day Nanay-Tatay Teacher Sessions, which equip them with skills to teach and guide their children at home.

The program recognizes that parents are the first teachers, and their role in fostering continuous learning at home and in the community is vital to achieving holistic and sustainable education outcomes.

This strategy strengthens family participation and community involvement in the learning process, ensuring that every child feels supported and valued.

Aspiring to leave no one behind, Tara, Basa! Sa Barrio opens doors for more communities to be reached, more families to be engaged, and more youth to be involved in building a better nation.

“I’m hopeful that this partnership is just the beginning—the first of many meaningful collaborations we’ll embark on for the greater good, grounded in our shared values and our love for the nation. Let’s continue to work hand in hand, serving the best welfare of every child and para sa mga #KabataansaBagongPilipinas dahil #BawatBuhayMahalagaSaDSWD,” Undersecretary Punay said in his closing message.

The Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program is the DSWD’s reformatted educational assistance program, implemented in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd). It was declared a flagship program by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. through Executive Order 76 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on November 22, 2024.

With this bold new partnership, the DSWD and Caritas PH are not just teaching children to read—they are nurturing a generation of compassionate, capable, and community-driven Filipinos. Because when a child learns to read, an entire community learns to grow together. (KB)