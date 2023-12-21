Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>DSWD Central Luzon conducts pay-out for 500 cash-for-work beneficiaries in Tarlac
DSWD Central Luzon conducts pay-out for 500 cash-for-work beneficiaries in Tarlac

Some 500 individuals from San Jose, Tarlac receive their cash-for-work (CFW) from personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) on Wednesday (December 20).

The beneficiaries received Php4,200 each in exchange for their participation in tree planting activities under the Risk Resiliency Program-Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Disaster Risk Reduction (RRP-CCAM DRR)

The RRP-CCAM DRR is a program of the DSWD which empowers communities in adapting and mitigating the effects of climate change. The program provides temporary employment through CFW to its beneficiaries.

