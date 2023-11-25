DSWD Central Luzon regional office condoles, gives cash aid to parents of 4 kids killed in Porac road mishap

526 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Central Luzon regional office on Saturday (November 25) condoled with the bereaved family of the four children who were killed in a vehicular accident in Porac, Pampanga on Nov. 22.

Personnel from the DSWD Field Office 3 (Central Luzon) visited the wake of the four children aged 2, 6, 8 and 10 and gave Php20,000 in cash aid intended for food.

DSWD personnel also gave the family a guarantee letter for all the funeral and burial expenses of the four children.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian earlier directed Central Luzon Regional Director Venus Rebuldela to render all the possible forms of assistance to the bereaved family.

Social workers from the Field Office 3 will also be deployed to the family for psychological counseling to help them in coping with the untimely death of their loved ones.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez, who is also agency spokesperson, assured the family of the four children of continuous assistance from the Department.

“The DSWD is dedicated to supporting families in their time of need, as the loss of a loved one is an unbearable and overwhelming experience,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Based on the report of Police Regional Office 3 Director Brig. Gen. Jose Hidalgo Jr., the four children were traveling to Porac town proper on board a “kolong-kolong” driven by their father, Edmund Canlapan Escoto, when it collided with a pickup truck driven by one Rodrigo Palma Jr.

The “kolong-kolong”, a type of tricycle, was forced into the other lane due to the impact and was again rammed by an oncoming dump truck driven by one Alfie Ignacio.

The four children died instantly while their father was taken by concerned citizens to the nearest hospital for medical attention.

Palma, the driver of the pickup truck, has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and serious physical injuries.

Asst. Sec. Lopez said the Department is committed to rendering the bereaved family with extra help and support and is coordinating with the appropriate organizations to guarantee that the family receives the needed interventions.