DSWD Central Visayas aids stranded individuals due to TS Kabayan

Despite the downgrading of Tropical Storm (TS) Kabayan into a low pressure area, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Offices, continues to assist individuals and families affected by the weather disturbance.

In Central Visayas, the DSWD Field Office VII assisted the locally stranded individuals (LSIs) from Cebu City and from Dumaguete City, San Jose and Sibulan in Negros Oriental. The DSWD aid were in the form of ready-to-eat packs, family food packs, and bottled water.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs and co-spokesperson Irene B. Dumlao assured all affected local government units (LGUs) that the agency will continue to monitor their situation.

“Despite the downgrading of TS Kabayan, concerned DSWD FOs, through their SWAD team leaders, are maintaining close coordination with their local disaster counterparts to monitor their areas of responsibility and provide the necessary assistance such as request for augmentation, technical assistance, or deployment of equipment and Quick Response Team (QRT) members,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

As of December 18, some 18,266 families or 59,493 persons in 152 barangays in Central Visayas Region, Northern Mindanao Region, Davao Region, and Caraga Region have been affected by the tropical storm.

Of the total number, 15,754 families or 51,557 individuals are seeking refuge in 286 evacuation centers set up by the local government units (LGUs) in the said regions.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao also assured the public that the DSWD has sufficient resources ready for augmentation to LGUs.

“The Department has over Php95 million Quick Response Fund (QRF) at the DSWD Central Office and more than Php70 million available in all DSWD Field Offices. Aside from funds, we also maintain more than 999,000 FFPs in strategic locations around the country. These resources can easily be tapped for augmentation to LGUs if the need arises,” the DSWD official said.