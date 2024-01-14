DSWD Central Visayas field office aids families affected by floods, tension cracks

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-7 (Central Visayas), continues to coordinate with concerned local government units (LGUs) in the region for the monitoring and provision of appropriate interventions to families affected by flooding incidents and other emergencies that occurred in the last quarter of 2023.

On the flooding incidents due to localized thunderstorms that occurred in September 2023 in Compostela and Danao City in Cebu province, the DSWD Field Office-7 has provided a total of P223,462 worth of humanitarian assistance to the affected families.

In her January 11 terminal report to DSWD-Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe, DSWD-Field Office-7 Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said the assistance extended to the 632 families or 2,666 individuals affected by the weather disturbance in both towns included 231 family food packs and 16 sets of hygiene, sleeping and family kits.

The DSWD regional director also mentioned that the concerned LGUs assisted their own constituents providing them with food and rice packs, canned goods, and cash aid to those whose houses were totally and partially damaged by the flooding incidents.

Director Lucero said the DSWD Field Office provided the assistance following request by both LGUs for resource augmentation to ensure that the affected families can immediately resume their normal lives.

“While we have terminated our disaster report for the flooding incidents in Compostela and Danao City, we continue to coordinate with the two LGUs to ensure that the affected families are already leading normal lives,” Director Lucero said in her report.

In a related development, Director Lucero reported that the Field Office has also provided augmentation support to the LGU of Naga City in Cebu province to help meet the food needs of families affected by the occurrence of tension cracks in the area.

The tension cracks were observed to have emerged in September 2023 in Purok 1, Riverside, Barangay Cantao-an with the ongoing construction of the Metro Cebu Expressway.

Some 2,121 families or 7,716 individuals were affected by the occurrence of the tension cracks. Of this number, 61 families or 232 individuals are staying in evacuation centers set-up by the LGU.

“On January 11, we have delivered 2,005 family food packs amounting to more than P1.19 million to the city LGU. The food packs will be distributed to the affected families on Wednesday (January 17),” Director Lucero said.

Earlier, on December 13, 2023, the DSWD Field Office-7 initially provided 52 family food packs to the city LGU.

“We are constantly coordinating with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) for any updates and for other interventions needed by the affected families,” the regional director said.