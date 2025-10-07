DSWD chief, 12 Cebu mayors discuss 2nd wave of relief, recovery aid for quake-hit Cebuanos

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Tuesday (October 7) meets with local chief executives (LCEs) of Cebu in Bogo City to discuss the second wave of relief distribution for quake-hit Cebuanos.

The DSWD chief announced the completion of the first wave of relief distribution with more than 225,000 food packs dispatched to quake-affected LGUs as of October 6.

The meeting focused on the provision of the 2nd wave of relief aid as well as preparations for early recovery and rehabilitation phase for the severely affected families, especially those residing in Northern Cebu.

The collaborative meeting is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. for a whole-of-government approach in disaster response.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro attended the meeting as well as the LCEs from the 12 towns hardest hit by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake last September 30.

Representatives Vincent Frasco and Sun Shimura from the two affected districts in Northern Cebu also joined the discussion.

DSWD officials present in the meeting were Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), Asst. Secretary Paul Ledesma, and Field Office- 7 Central Visayas Director Shalaine Marie Lucero. (GDVF)

Cebu mayors grateful to PBBM, DSWD chief for speedy aid delivery

On behalf of the Cebuanos, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro expressed on Tuesday (October 7) the province’s gratitude to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr and to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian for the government’s speedy delivery of relief assistance to quake-hit families.

Governor Baricuatro cited the President’s commitment to help and the DSWD’s immediate and continuous relief distribution for the 12 local government units (LGUs) in Northern Cebu which were hardest hit by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

The 12 LGUs in Northern Cebu include Bogo City and the municipalities of Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Madridejos, Sta. Fe, and Bantayan.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank President Marcos Jr for the tremendous help that he’s been extending to us and also our national agencies. From the very start, right after the earthquake tinawagan ko agad ang Office of the President, national agencies, especially si Sec Gatchalian. They were there for us from day one until now. We are so thankful for all the help to the Cebuanos, of course, to the LGUs and to the people of Northern Cebu,” Governor Baricuatro said during the coordination meeting among LGUs presided by Secretary Gatchalian.

Governor Baricuatro stressed that all commitments of the national government were fulfilled, especially in ensuring unlimited food supplies to the affected families.

“I would like also to tell the people of Cebu that yung promised of the President nung nandito siya saka sa national agencies nagawa talaga nila. First, yung tent city was promised to us, yung electricity na gawin within 5 days, nagawa na din and also yung food packs, as in unli tayo dito sa Cebu, maraming salamat sec,” the Cebu Governor said.

During the meeting held in Bogo City, Secretary Gatchalian told the local chief executives (LCEs) as well as the two congressmen present that the DSWD has already completed the first wave of the relief distribution for the 12 LGUs.

As of October 6, the DSWD’s Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City has dispatched more than 225,000 family food packs (FFPs), completing the first wave of relief distribution, and making it the biggest and fastest distribution of relief aid ever made by the Department.

With this accomplishment, the meeting with LGUs was organized to discuss the second wave of relief assistance as well as the ways forward for the early recovery phase of Cebuanos directly affected by the September 30 temblor.

In an interview with the Cebu press after the meeting with the LCEs, Secretary Gatchalian shared updates on the ongoing disaster relief operations of the Department.

“Napag usapan namin yung mga nagawa at mga gagawin pa. First of all, tapos na kami sa first round or first wave ng FFP distribution at a total of 225,000 FFPs deployed in 3 to 4 days. Pinag usapan din namin ng mga mayors ang pasasalamat ng Department, kasi kami, tulad ng nasabi ng Pangulo ibabagsak namin sa LGUs, LGUs ang nagla-last mile or nagdi-distribute,” Secretary Gatchalian told Cebu reporters.

As discussed during the meeting, the DSWD will be conducting a second wave of relief distribution to ensure that food supplies continue to reach all quake-affected residents.

The DSWD’s mobile kitchens will also remain indefinitely to provide hot meals to the IDPs staying in the tent city in Bogo City.

The DSWD chief told the media that the Department is looking at the implementation of the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, in collaboration with the LGUs, once all preparations are done.

“Napag usapan namin na pagkatapos ng food pack relay, yung ECT naman. Kung itatanong niyo kung magkano ang ilalaan ng pamahalaang nasyonal, hindi pa ako makakasagot ngayon dahil kino-collate pa ng LGus kung ilan ba talaga yung mga totally damaged at partially damaged na mga kabahayan sa kanilang mga lugar. We gave them ample time para pagka naibigay ang listahan sa amin, walang maiiwan,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD chief assured the Cebuanos that the agency will journey with them until their recovery in line with the instruction of the President.

“Ang assurance ng DSWD sa utos ng ating pangulo, tuloy tuloy ang pagbigay ng pagkain. Pagkatapos ng pagkain, may nakalaang financial assistance naman, hindi aalis ang pamahalaang nasyonal sa Cebu hanggang sa makabangon muli ang ating mga kababayang Cebuano na naapektuhan nitong lindol,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The gains of the disaster response operations for the quake-affected families are proof of the whole government at work, according to Secretary Gatchalian.

“Gusto ko ding magpasalamat sa ating local officials led by the provincial governor, Governor Baricuatro, sa ating mga mayors, pati na rin sa ating congressional representation. This is government at work,” the DSWD chief said.

While the LCEs are collating data for the ECT implementation, Governor Baricuatro said the provincial government will be providing financial assistance amounting to Php3 million to the 11 affected towns and Php5 million to Bogo City within the week. (GDVF)

DSWD completes 1st wave of food packs distribution for quake-hit Cebu; 2nd wave now underway – Sec. Gatchalian

More than 216,000 family food packs (FFPs) had been dispatched by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as initial resource augmentation to the 12 local government units (LGUs) which were hardest hit by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake last September 30.

“Ang naipon namin na request nila, all in all, was around 216,000 family food packs. We are pleased to inform everybody na as of last night, we have fully complied, served and dispatched 216,000 family food packs after three days, October 5, yesterday,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian told members of the Cebu media on Monday (October 6).

“So, I can say that was one of the fastest and largest deployment of family food packs na nagawa ng DSWD,” Secretary Gatchalian said in an ambush interview at the DSWD’s Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City.

The DSWD chief said the LGUs received the food packs for three consecutive days and were immediately distributed to their affected constituents. Some of the LGUs are currently finishing the distribution of the first wave of relief goods.

“Those food packs are with the LGUs na and they are finishing the last mile distribution or the distribution all the way to the recipients, to the beneficiaries. Kasi kung matatandaan niyo ang naging agreement namin, the national government will augment their capacity. Ibibigay sa local government ang mga food packs, and because they know their constituents, they know the terrain and they know the lay of the land better, sila yung magdi-distribute all the way to the households, to the families,” Secretary Gatchalian explained to local reporters.

The LGU recipients of the 216,000 food packs include Bogo City, Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Madridejos, Sta. Fe, and Bantayan.

In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to provide hot meals to the affected families to prevent food packs-fatigue, Secretary Gatchalian said DSWD deployed four mobile kitchens now serving freshly cooked and nutritious meals. Another mobile kitchen is set to arrive on Tuesday (October 7) for immediate deployment to Northern Cebu.

As part of his two-day visit to Cebu, Secretary Gatchalian will be meeting with the local chief executives (LCEs) on Tuesday (October 7) in Bogo City to discuss the 2nd wave of relief distribution as well as the preparations for the recovery phase of the disaster operations.

“I am meeting again, the LCEs, together with Governor Pamela Baricuatro, together with the congressional representation of the two districts affected, Congressman (Vincent) Frasco and Congressman (Sun) Shimura . We will now plot out the second wave of family food packs that will be distributed to the affected families. We are also going to talk about financial assistance, so that we can also help the families recover, because the food packs are meant for response, but we also know we have to start talking about the recovery of the families,” the DSWD chief pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian gave an assurance to the quake-affected families that President Marcos and the entire DSWD are focused on providing adequate and appropriate aid to affected Cebuanos.

“Tulad ng sinabi natin, minadali natin ang deployment ng 216,000 family food packs in 3 days time mula ng meeting with the President. Tapos mag oorganisa tayo ulit ng pangalawang wave ng food packs para patuloy ho na magkaroon ng pagkain sa hapag ng bawat pamilya na naapektuhan ng lindol,” the DSWD chief said.

“Pero hindi tayo titigil diyan, nasa pipeline na natin or nasa pag uusap na ang tulong pinansyal para naman sa recovery. Wag ho kayo mag-alala, hindi ho kayo makakalimutan at sisiguraduhin ng pamahalaang nasyonal na hanggang sa makabangon kayo ulit ay nandito ho kami,” Secretary Gatchalian told the Cebuanos. (GDVF)

DSWD chief visits evacuees at Bogo’s tent city

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Tuesday (October 7) drops by at the tent city in Barangay Cogon, Bogo City and interacted with the families displaced by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

Secretary Gatchalian told the evacuees on the DSWD’s commitment in ensuring the steady supply of food and water for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) staying at the tent city.

The tent city was established through the efforts of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon and the Philippine National Red Cross (PNRC). (GDVF)

DSWD’s water tanker offers potable water for quake-hit families

In line with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr’s directive to provide the most basic needs of the quake-hit families in Northern Cebu, the water tanker of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has been regularly conducting rounds in various areas in the province to ensure clean and potable water supply for the Cebuanos.

This intervention is part of the DSWD’s strengthened disaster response program, in addition to its continuous provision of food and non-food aid.

On September 30, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Cebu province affecting 12 towns, leaving behind thousands of families homeless and shaken in its wake. (GDVF)

Evacuees in Bogo’s Tent City partake of breakfast served by DSWD’s mobile kitchen

The mobile kitchen of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday (October 7) serves a hearty breakfast for the internally displaced persons (IDPS) staying at Bogo’s Tent City located in Barangay Cogon.

Staying in the Tent City for three days now, a couple and their four children enjoyed the freshly-prepared breakfast consisting of rice, scrambled eggs, and tuna flakes.

Three other DSWD mobile kitchens are deployed in the towns of San Remigio, Daanbantayan, and Medellin serving three meals daily to the evacuees. (GDVF)

DSWD chief thanks volunteers, Central Visayas Field Office staff

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday (October 6) thanks the employees of Field Office 7 – Central Visayas and the volunteers who helped in the production of 216,000 family food packs (FFPs) that form part of the DSWD’s first wave of augmentation support to the 12 local government units (LGUs) which were hardest hit by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

The DSWD chief told the volunteers at the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City, Cebu that their contributions resulted in the speedy completion of the initial relief support to the LGUs.

Secretary Gatchalian also expressed gratitude to the continuous hard work of the Field Office-7’s ‘angels in red vests’ for the delivery of timely and adequate response to those affected by the September 30 temblor. (GDVF)