DSWD chief 2nd top-performing PBBM Cabinet member in latest RPMD survey

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian is the second top-performing cabinet official under the Marcos administration in the latest “Boses ng Bayan” survey conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD).

“On behalf of Secretary Rex Gatchalian and the whole DSWD, we would like to extend our gratitude to the Filipino people for this recognition and their continued confidence and trust in our leader. It serves as a testament to the hard work and leadership of Sec. Gatchalian in shepherding the Department,” Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Saturday (April 27).

Based on the poll results conducted from March 18 to 24 and released on Friday, Secretary Gatchalian garnered 89 percent ‘job approval rating’ and 91 percent ‘trust rating.’

Some 10,000 people from the 67.75 million registered voters in the Philippines participated in the “Boses ng Bayan” survey through face-to-face interviews.

“Under Secretary Gatchalian’s leadership, the DSWD will continue to prioritize innovative programs that are more responsive to the evolving landscape of social welfare and development as well as to the needs of disadvantaged individuals and communities across the country,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

Other cabinet secretaries who made it to the list of top-performing government executives were Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr., (1st) Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco Garcian(3rd); Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Secretary Amenah Pangandaman (4th); and Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla (5th).

The RPMD is an independent provider of marketing and opinion data, with field representatives in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao, that monitors and analyzes political trends.