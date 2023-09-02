DSWD chief assures fire-hit family of aid

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Friday (September 1) met with the family whose *three* members died from the fire that gutted a garments shop in Tandang Sora, Quezon City.

Secretary Gatchalian extended personal financial assistance to the family and assured them that they can also expect additional aid from the DSWD as they go through this difficult time.

The family hails from Rizal, Mindoro Occidental and was accompanied by Rizal Mayor Sonny Pablo during their visit at the DSWD Central office in Quezon City.

During the meeting, Secretary Gatchalian and Mayor Pablo discussed ways on how to further assist the bereaved family.