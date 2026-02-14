DSWD chief assures more dev’t programs underway for Benguet communities

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) brought good news to residents of Benguet province as Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Friday (February 13) assured the continued implementation and expansion of the DSWD’s development programs in the province.

During his visit, the Secretary Gatchalian inspected ongoing projects and met with beneficiaries, emphasizing that residents and communities in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) are one of the priorities of the national government.

“Alam nyo, maraming nagkataka bakit ako nagpupunta sa malalayong lugar. Normally, you see cabinet secretaries in city centers, sa mga kapitolyo, mataong lugar. Recently, since last year, nakikita nyo nagpo-post kami, mas malayo doon kami pumupunta—-from the farthest to the hardest to get to areas, to the least populated. Kasi ang utos ng ating Pangulo, Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., kailangan walang naiiwanan,” Secretary Gatchalian said as he addressed local government officials and people of Benguet.

The DSWD chief added, “at ang Departamento na may obligasyon at responsibilidad sa inyo, kami yon. Diretso sa tao. At kahit malayo kayo, kahit kakaunti kayo, mamamayan pa rin namin kayo. At importante na nararamdaman niyo ang DSWD every day.”

More CDD projects under Kalahi-CIDSS

Among the good news shared during the visit is the continued support for micro-infrastructure projects under the DSWD’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS).

Secretary Gatchalian inspected a Php1.1-million footbridge with slope protection in Mankayan, Benguet.

Some 189 families, with members who are mostly farmers and students, are benefiting from the Manaba-Caew footbridge.

In his message, the DSWD Secretary underscored the importance of small but impactful infrastructure in far-flung barangays.

“Kanina, yung tiningnan namin, is a small project. Maliit lang sya, approximately Php1.1 million lang ang ginastos ng Departamento. Pero pinupuntahan namin itong mga ganitong proyekto. Pag sinabi kasing development, sanay kayo yung malalaki—-highway, airport, seaport—-tama naman, development yan. Pero yung maliliit na tulay, katulad ng pinuntahan natin, development rin. Pero yung ganyang development, yan yung para sa lugar nating malayong-malayo. Maliit man siya, pero meaningful siya, importante siya, dahil araw-araw nyo ginagamit,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD chief also announced that similar projects will continue in the province, with more lined up this year.

Under the DSWD’s Kalahi-CIDSS, communities identify, procure, and implement priority projects such as farm-to-market roads, daycare centers, and hanging bridges—ensuring that development is community-driven and responsive to actual needs.

Strengthening support to 4Ps beneficiaries

Secretary Gatchalian also met with beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and municipal links of the province.

“Pangalawa, kinausap ko rin yung mga 4Ps natin. Dito pala sa Benguet ay marami tayong 4Ps beneficiaries. Ang sabi ko nga sa kanila, ang gusto ng Presidente, patibayin pa yung programa, paramihin pa yung beneficiaries natin para mas maraming matulungan,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief assured the beneficiaries that the program will continue and that the government intends to further strengthen the 4Ps to ensure more poor families receive support for their children’s health, education, and overall development.

Continued livelihood assistance

Another program highlighted during the visit of Secretary Gatchalian is the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), which provides seed capital and skills training to groups or associations to help them establish and expand income-generating projects.

“Itong mga SLP na ito, yun yung pangmatagalan na pag-ahon sa kahirapan. Kilala niyo ko kasi kami ayuda. Pag sinabing DSWD, financial assistance, tama naman yun. Pero, meron din kaming iba pang ginagawa,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian underscored that the Department will continue to invest in programs that promote self-sufficiency and even help preserve local culture and heritage through livelihood programs.

“Marami dun sa industry na pinuntahan namin are loom weavers, yung nag-weave ng ganitong intricate na tela para ma-preserve rin yung kultura natin. Natutuwa kami na maski papaano, nakakatulong ang departamento namin sa inyong mga vision to protect your culture, protect your heritage,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

“Ulitin ko, nandito ako dahil nautusan ako ng boss namin. Ang instruction ng boss namin, ng ating Pangulo, Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., hindi pwedeng puro sa syudad lang ako,” Secretary Gatchalian concluded. (YADP)