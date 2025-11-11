DSWD chief assures swift gov’t aid to Uwan-hit Catanduanes

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Tuesday (November 11) visited Typhoon Uwan-struck Catanduanes to check on the situation of affected residents and assure them of immediate government assistance.

Secretary Gatchalian said President Ferdinand R. Marcos instructed him to proceed to the province and ensure that all the needs of the local government units (LGUs) and affected families are effectively addressed.

“Sa utos ng ating Pangulo Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pinapunta niya ako dito kasama ng DSWD Disaster para mapag usapan ‘yong mga kakailanganin pa ng ating mga local government units pati na rin ng ating probinsya.,” the DSWD chief said.

“Una, bago pa tumama ‘yong bagyo meron na tayong preposition na closed to 20,000 family food packs dito sa Catanduanes at nagamit na ‘yan at patuloy na ginagamit.,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

Secretary Gatchalian assured Catanduanes residents that the DSWD will continue providing support to meet the needs of affected families.

“Ang request ng probinsya, sana 87,000 na family food packs at ang utos ng Pangulo, walang pamilya na apektado na magugutom. Kaya in the next 5 days, matatapos natin ‘yung buong 87,000.,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

“Lahat ito ay alinsunod sa direktiba ng ating Pangulo na hindi kami titigil sa pagbibigay ng tulong, lalong-lalo na sa ganitong panahon, hanggang sa maka-recover ang ating mga kababayan sa Catanduanes. Pero hindi rin doon magwawakas, sabi ko nga sa kanila, pag natapos ang relief stage, recovery naman ang ating pag-uusapan at partner pa rin nila ang DSWD, kasi gusto ng Pangulo, mabalik ang kanilang mga normal na pamumuhay,” the DSWD chief said.

The DSWD Field Office (FO) 5 – Bicol has also provided immediate aid to affected families in all the barangays of Catanduanes.

As of Tuesday (November 11), a total of 53,705 individuals across 11 municipalities in the province were affected, with reports of 756 houses totally damaged and 4,322 partially damaged.

The DSWD’s total cost of assistance has reached ₱4,100,011.86, including 6,336 FFPs worth ₱3,959,391.86 and 89 Non-Food Items (NFIs), amounting to ₱140,620.

To ensure continuous support, the DSWD’s Field Office (FO) 5 – Bicol, through its Disaster Response and Management Division (DRMD) and Regional Resource Operations Section (RROS), maintains standby funds totaling ₱ 123,499,937.23 and prepositioned relief stockpiles.

This includes ₱3 million in standby funds, 108,422 FFPs valued at ₱63,694,178.00, and 20,108 NFIs amounting to ₱44,626,203.65.

A mobile kitchen was also deployed in Matnog Port to serve hot meals to stranded passengers and families in evacuation centers.

The Department likewise established Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS) and Women-Friendly Spaces (WFS) to ensure protection and support for vulnerable groups. These areas host play-based and creative activities that promote normalcy and psychosocial recovery among displaced children.

To further enhance coordination, the DSWD activated its Mobile Command Center (MCC) in Catanduanes to facilitate faster communication and assessment, maintaining the Red Alert Status and fully activating QRTs to ensure continuous delivery of services.

The DSWD remains steadfast in ensuring that immediate and sufficient government support is provided to all families affected by typhoon Uwan, as it reaffirms its commitment to help the people of Catanduanes recover and rebuild their lives (KI)

Local officials commend DSWD’s quick resupply of relief goods in ‘Uwan-‘affected areas

Local officials commended the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for its prompt and effective augmentation of relief assistance when Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’ struck various regions in the country.

On Monday (November 10), several local chief executives (LCEs) expressed their gratitude on social media posts, citing the DSWD’s prepositioning of family food packs (FFPs) and ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes ahead of the typhoon’s landfall.

“Maraming salamat po sa DSWD, sa aming butihing Governor Joet Garcia, Cong. TonyBoy (Roman) at former Cong. Geraldine Roman sa inyo pong tulong na relief goods sa ating mga kababayan na nasa evacuation center,” Mayor Erik Martel of Abucay, Bataan said in a Facebook post.

Quezon Province Governor Helen Tan also thanked the DSWD during her visit to evacuation centers in Tayabas City.

“Pasalamat natin sa DSWD, kay Secretary Rex Gatchalian, palakpakan po natin sya,” Governor Tan said in the video posted in Facebook.

Baler Vice Mayor Lian Angara lauded the DSWD’s immediate distribution of relief goods to her constituents.

“Maraming salamat po sa DSWD sa food packs at sa PGA (Provincial Government of Aurora) sa hygiene kits,” Vice Mayor Angara said in her post.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the Department beefed up its relief supplies to various local government units (LGUs) in advance through the DSWD’s Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) program.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. wanted relief supplies prepositioned quickly to areas that the super typhoon would directly hit.

“Sa tulong po ng Buong Bansa Handa program, naka-preposition na po ang ating mga family food packs sa mga iba’t ibang hubs, spokes, at last mile warehouses sa ating bansa kaya’t madali po itong ma-aaccess ng mga LGUs na kinakailangan ng augmentation assistance,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said on Tuesday (November 11).

The BBH establishes two parallel supply chain mechanisms for disaster preparedness and response, enhancing the department’s capacity to meet the needs of affected families in various disaster-stricken areas.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said that under the first mechanism, the DSWD continues to set up national and local government-driven supply chain to improve the production capacities and processes of the Luzon Disaster Resource Operations Center (LDRC) in Pasay City, the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) in Mandaue City in Cebu, and the warehouse and storage facilities across all DSWD Field Offices.

The second mechanism focuses on the DSWD’s partners, including large and small groceries, supermarkets, manufacturers, and distributors, to leverage their technical expertise and resources to create a private-sector-driven supply chain.

The DSWD’s Field Offices has already distributed over Php72.7 million in humanitarian assistance to affected LGUs across the country hit by Super Typhoon Uwan. (AKDL)

DSWD prioritizes kids’ psychosocial well-being in ‘Uwan’-hit areas

The psychosocial well-being of children is always a top priority of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as they are the most vulnerable among those displaced by typhoons, forcing them to seek temporary shelter in evacuation centers along with their parents and relatives.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the DSWD’s Field Office – CALABARZON initiated recreational activities on Monday (November 10) at the municipal gymnasium in Mauban town, one of the designated evacuation centers in Quezon province due to the onslaught of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan.’

“Tinitiyak ng DSWD na may pagkakataon ang mga bata na maglaro, makipag-salamuha sa kapwa nila, at maipahayag ang kanilang nararamdaman. Kasing halaga ito ng pagbibigay sa kanila ng pagkain at ligtas na matutuluyan sa ganitong panahon,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, said on Tuesday (November 11).

According to the DRMG assistant secretary, children participated in games, art sessions, and storytelling activities, creating a safe and supportive environment amid the ongoing disaster.

Every evacuation center should include spaces that are friendly to women and children as they are among the most vulnerable, said the DSWD spokesperson.

“Ginagawa natin ang mga recreational activities, storytelling sessions, at iba pang programa upang matulungan ang mga bata sa kanilang psychosocial well-being. Ayaw nating may maramdaman silang takot at pangamba hahang nasa loob ng evacuation centers,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

As the Vice Chair of the government’s National Disaster Response Cluster, the DSWD coordinates with local government units (LGUs) and partner agencies to ensure that families affected by disasters receive immediate assistance.

The DSWD also leads the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) efforts, overseeing the operations and management of evacuation centers to ensure the safety and well-being of all evacuees.

“Bilang lead ng CCCM, tiniyak namin na lahat ng bata at pamilya sa evacuation centers ay may sapat na pagkain, ligtas na tirahan, at pagkakataon na maipahayag ang kanilang nararamdaman. Bahagi ito ng holistic na tulong ng DSWD sa mga pinaka-bulnerable sa panahon ng sakuna,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao also said. (YADP)

DSWD chief thanks `Angels in Red Vests’ for their selfless service during disasters

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian thanked the 40,000 social workers and community development workers—referred to as the DSWD’s “Angels in Red Vests”— for their dedication in providing essential services to Filipinos affected by disasters amid consecutive calamities.

“Bilang Secretary ng DSWD, ako ay taos pusong nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng ating mga social workers, community development workers sa buong kapuluan. Lahat ng rehiyon, halos lahat ay tinamaan ng disaster, pero patuloy tayong nakaka-responde dahil sa inyo, dahil sa magigiting ninyong effort, dahil sa walang kapaguran ninyong kalinga sa ating mga kababayan,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his video message posted on the DSWD’s official Facebook page.

Secretary Gatchalian noted how the DSWD has responded to a series of disasters—from Typhoons Nando, Opong, and Ramil to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes—to the twin Typhoons Tino and Uwan, highlighting the essential role of agency personnel in disaster response.

“Marami ang nagtatanong kung kaya pa ng DSWD at ng aming Departamento na rumesponde sa sunod-sunod na mga trahedya at disaster na nangyare sa ating bansa. Ang sagot namin ay ‘kaya’ dahil sa magigiting natin na mga kawani sa DSWD,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Despite the exhaustion, the DSWD personnel continue to prioritize the needs of disaster-hit families over their own and their families’ needs, who were also affected by the onslaught of typhoons and earthquakes.

“Lagi kong sinasabi na kayo mismo ay naging biktima pero iniisang tabi ninyo ang inyong mga pangangailangan, ang pangangailangan ng inyong mga pamilya, para makatulong sa ating kapwa. At dahil dyan, patuloy na nakakagalaw ang DSWD. Maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief said the Department has distributed more than 611,000 family food packs (FFPs) and 22,628 ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes to Tino- and Uwan-affected local government units (LGUs). This was made possible by the tireless efforts of social workers and community development workers.(YADP)