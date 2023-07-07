DSWD Chief attends the blessing and turn-over of new Provincial Operations Office in Davao de Oro

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian expressed his gratitude to the Provincial Government of Davao de Oro as he received the symbolic key for the newly-constructed DSWD Provincial Operations Office in the Provincial Capitol Compound in Nabunturan, Davao De Oro on Friday (July 7).

During the ceremonial turn over and blessing of the new operations office, Secretary Gatchalian assured the local officials of the province that the DSWD will make sure to “match this kindness with efficient service.”

Joining Secretary Gatchalian in the event were DSWD Regional Director Atty. Vanessa B. Goc-ong, Davao De Oro 1st District Representative Maria Carmen Zamora, 2nd District Representative Ruwel Peter Gonzaga, and Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy.