DSWD chief, Australian envoy discuss new social protection program

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian meets with Australian Ambassador to the Philippines, Her Excellency Hae Kyong Yu PSM, and representatives of the Australian Embassy – Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) on Tuesday (January 30) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

During the meeting, Sec. Gatchalian gets a briefing from Amb. Hae Kyong Yu PSM about the Australian Government’s support to the DSWD through the program “Social Protection, Inclusion and Gender Equality (SPRING)”.

SPRING is a 5-year program that aims for social and economic transformation in the Philippines and provides equal opportunities to all Filipinos in line with the Philippine Development Plan. It also aims to improve systems and structures that reduce poverty and inequality and advance gender equality and the rights of people with disabilities.

Joining Tuesday’s meeting were DFAT Counselor for Development Thanh Le, Second Secretary Abigail Bakker, Senior Program Officer Mylene Paule, Program Officer Glennie Lorico, and DSWD Asst. Secretary for Innovations Baldr Bringas.