DSWD chief briefs inter-agency meeting on relief ops for quake-hit families in Davao Oriental

In less than 24 hours after the powerful twin earthquakes jolted Manay town in Davao Oriental, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Saturday (October 11) joins other Cabinet members who flew to the province to discuss the national and local governments’ humanitarian efforts for the Davaoenos.

In the inter-agency coordination meeting, Secretary Gatchalian reported that the DSWD’s family food packs (FFPs) and ready-to-eat-food (RTEF) boxes have already reached affected Davaoeños a few hours after the first major tremor, which was initially declared as magnitude 7.6.

The DSWD chief pledged the agency’s readiness to provide all necessary relief support and other interventions to help the displaced families go through such a difficult phase, in close coordination with local government units (LGUs) which are the first responders to their disaster-hit constituents.

Other Cabinet members in attendance were Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon; Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara; Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Magno; and other key government officials who collectively assessed the situation and mapped out joint humanitarian efforts.

The coordinated efforts of the Cabinet officials were in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to bring immediate aid and a sense of relief to the quake survivors. (LSJ)

DSWD chief vows full support for Davaoenos hit by doublet quake

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has assured Davaoenos that it will provide everything that the province of Davao Oriental needs to help residents recover from the twin earthquakes that struck the province.

Secretary Gatchalian also assured Davao Oriental Governor Nelson Dayanghirang that the DSWD has more than enough food and non-food items (FNFIs) to sustain the province’s ongoing disaster response and will continue to augment supplies as needed.

“We have tons of family food packs — all you need to do is tell us where they’re needed. We have more than enough to supply the areas and can augment further from our resource centers,” Secretary Gatchalian said on Saturday (October 11) during the inter-agency coordination meeting for humanitarian response to quake-hit Davao Oriental.

As of press time, the Department has already distributed 1,552 boxes of family food packs (FFPs), 606 ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes, and 969 non-food items (NFIs), amounting to more than Php3.74 million in total assistance to Davaoenos affected by the twin tremors.

According to Secretary Gatchalian, this speed will be sustained as the DSWD Field Office (FO) 11 – Davao Region works round-the-clock to coordinate with concerned local government units (LGUs) in addressing the immediate needs of their disaster-hit constituents.

The DSWD chief reiterated this during his visit to the Manay District Hospital, one of the facilities heavily damaged by the quake. Patients and hospital staff were forced to stay in tents that were set-up near the hospital.

Together with other Cabinet officials, Secretary Rex Gatchalian checked on the condition of the displaced families and individuals and directed the setting up of enclosed family tents to serve as safer and more comfortable temporary shelters.

“Since the structure can no longer be used, instead of open tents, we’re providing enclosed ones para kung umulan man, they’re not exposed to the elements. May mga tinatayo na, and in a couple of hours siguro, tapos na ‘yan,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD’s ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes will also be sent directly to the hospital to ensure that both patients and medical front liners have food throughout the calamity.

“We can send the ready-to-eat-food to the hospital itself. They’re smaller boxes but everything inside is ready to be consumed so that the workers and families in the hospital get the food they need,” the DSWD chief said.

Beyond immediate relief, Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD’s standard operating procedures are also in place to extend financial assistance to the injured, cover medical bills, provide burial aid, and support families who lost their loved ones.

“Standard operating procedures ‘yan ng DSWD — to extend financial assistance sa mga na-injure, to pay for their medical bills, and para sa mga burial assistance. We’re also looking at the long term para sa mga pamilyang naulila,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Secretary Gatchalian said that once the response phase concludes, the DSWD will roll out cash assistance for families with partially or totally damaged homes as part of the recovery and rebuilding phase.

The DSWD’s swift relief delivery to Davao Oriental, alongside other national agencies, reflects the whole-of-government approach under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that every family affected by the disaster receives timely and sufficient government assistance. (LSJ)

DSWD completes 2nd wave of food aid for Cebu; intensifies response in quake-hit Davao Oriental

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has completed the second wave of food assistance for Cebuanos affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake, even as the agency continues to deliver humanitarian aid and psychosocial support to communities hit by the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 doublet quake in Davao Oriental.

“For Cebu, done na po kami sa first wave and second wave na family food packs (FFPs),” Director Maria Isabel Lanada of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) told reporters during the Saturday (October 11) News Forum at the Dapo Restaurant in Quezon City.

Director Lanada reported that, to date, a total of 443,340 FFPs have been distributed to families and individuals affected by the September 30 tremor in Cebu.

The Department is now preparing to implement Emergency Cash Transfers (ECT) for the most affected families to support early recovery and livelihood restoration in the 12 local government units (LGUs) in Northern Cebu which were hardest hit by the 6.9 magnitude quake.

“Papasok na po tayo sa pagpu-provide ng emergency cash transfers sa ating mga kababayan,” Director Lanada said, emphasizing that the DSWD’s response is anchored on a rights-based approach that ensures food, shelter, and essential non-food items are delivered promptly and inclusively.

In Davao Oriental, where the magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit 62 kilometers southeast of Manay town, the DSWD continues to provide emergency relief to affected communities.

“As of 6 a.m. today, we documented 205 total affected barangays with 87,931 families or 356,858 individuals,” the DRMB director told reporters.

The Department has already distributed 1,552 family food packs (FFPs), 606 ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes, and 969 non-food items (NFIs), amounting to more than Php3.74 million worth of assistance.

Following the directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the DSWD also deployed two mobile kitchens and two mobile command centers (MCC) to Manay town to help restore communication lines and ensure continuous food support for displaced residents.

“Agad-agad po sa direktiba ni Secretary Gatchalian, pinadala yung aming specialized protection vehicles para makapagbigay ng wifi at magkaroon ng communication line ang ating mga kababayan, dahil nawalan agad ng kuryente lalo na sa Manay,” Director Lanada said.

The DRMB official explained that the DSWD’s relief operations respond not just to survival needs but also to the dignity and well-being of affected families.

Director Lanada said the Department also distributed family clothing kits, hygiene kits, kitchen kits, and sleeping kits, all designed to be gender-sensitive and inclusive.

“May malong sa ating sleeping kits, sanitary pads for women, and diapers for babies,” the DRMG director pointed out.

For families staying outside evacuation centers, the DSWD provided pre-cut tarpaulins and laminated sacks to repair partially damaged homes.

The DSWD is also attending to the psychosocial needs of quake-affected individuals, many of whom are showing signs of trauma and fatigue.

“Ang initial evaluation po namin, may disaster fatigue na ang ating mga kababayan. May umiiyak pa na lalapit sa amin sa evacuation centers,” Director Lanada shared.

Recognizing this, Secretary Gatchalian ordered the immediate conduct of psychosocial first aid sessions.

“Kaya si DSWD, mismong si Secretary Gatchalian, as practitioner din po ng psychology, dahil nag aral din siya ng psychology bukod sa pagiging mayor niya, na alam niya ang karanasan sa baba, unang-unang direktiba niya, mag conduct ng psychosocial first aid sa ating mga kababayan. Kaya mapansin po ninyo, sa Bogo, ay may mga psychosocial sessions na ginagawa sa mga bata sa ating mga child friendly spaces at sa mga kababaihan naman sa ating mga women-friendly spaces,” Director Lanada said. (YADP)

DSWD beefs up psychosocial first aid to help Pinoys cope with ‘disaster fatigue’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has cited the need to beef up the conduct of psychosocial first aid to the affected individuals of the Cebu 6.9 earthquake and other calamities to help them cope with ‘disaster fatigue’ or prolonged exposure to various calamities.

“(May) Disaster fatigue na ang Pilipinas. Marami na ang may anxiety, trauma at panic attack. Magsasagawa tayo ng mga psychosocial first aid and mental health and psychosocial support services,” Director Maria Isabel Lanada of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) said during the Saturday News Forum at the Dapo Restaurant in Quezon City.

Recognizing this, Secretary Gatchalian, who has a minor in psychology, has ordered the immediate conduct of psychosocial first aid sessions, according to Director Lanada.

“Kaya si DSWD, mismong si Secretary Gatchalian, dahil nag aral din siya ng psychology bukod sa pagiging mayor niya, na alam niya ang karanasan sa baba, unang-unang direktiba niya, mag conduct ng psychosocial first aid sa ating mga kababayan,” Director Lanada told reporters.

“Kaya mapansin po ninyo, sa Bogo, ay may mga psychosocial sessions na ginagawa sa mga bata sa ating mga child friendly spaces at sa mga kababaihan naman sa ating mga women-friendly spaces,” the DRMB director pointed out.

The DSWD conducts psychosocial first aid to contribute to the psychosocial interventions spearheaded by the Department of Health (DOH) as lead agency in the Health Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

In Cebu, social workers from DSWD Field Office 7-Central Visayas and Field Office 8-Eastern Visayas administered psychosocial first aid to internally displaced individuals (IDPs) staying in tents in Bogo City, and in other quake-hit areas in Northern Cebu.

“Ang initial evaluation po namin, may disaster fatigue na ang ating mga kababayan. May umiiyak pa na lalapit sa amin sa evacuation centers,” Director Lanada told reporters, stressing that the DSWD is also attending to the psychosocial needs of quake-affected individuals, many of whom are showing signs of trauma and fatigue.

The Department also regularly holds stress debriefing sessions and play therapy and other activities in child-friendly and women-friendly spaces in evacuation camps, according to the DRMB director.

Activities for the overall wellness of the IDPs were also conducted, such as the dance and fitness exercise in San Remigio town which was organized by the FO Visayas in partnership with the local government unit (LGU) and the Z Ladies in the municipality.

Such activities, although simple, can help families cope with the stress and trauma brought by the devastating September 30 temblor.

Director Lanada pointed out that as the country has been beset with disasters one after another and the need for strengthened psychosocial first aid may be in order for the mental well-being of those affected by disasters.

“Magsagawa tayo ng mga Psychosocial First Aid and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services level 3 sessions. Magpapatawag po ako ng PFA module discussion kahit via online sa mga PFA focal,” Director Lanada told the regional directors of Field Offices 7 (Central Visayas) and 11 (Davao Region) as well as the FOs whose regions were recently battered by typhoons. (GDVF)