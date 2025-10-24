DSWD chief brings additional food packs to TS Ramil-hit families in Capiz

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian went to Capiz for the second time on Thursday (October 23) as he joined other government officials in bringing various government aid to Capizeños still reeling from the effects of Tropical Storm (TS) ‘Ramil.’

In his Facebook post, Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD has provided additional family food packs (FFPs) to residents from the town of Panay, which was among the areas that bore the brunt of flooding triggered by TS ‘Ramil.’

“Dalawang araw matapos ang unang pagbisita, bumalik tayo ngayong Huwebes sa Capiz upang maghatid ng karagdagang family food packs sa mga pamilyang labis na naapektuhan ng Bagyong Ramil,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief was among the Cabinet officials, led by Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Antonio Lagdameo Jr. , who flew to the province, on orders from President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to strengthen the whole-of-government approach in disaster response and recovery.

SAP Lagdameo assured Capizeños that the national government stands ready to provide all the necessary aid to help them bounce back from the recent disaster.

“You have not been forgotten by the President. We are here to personally see your condition and to make sure that your needs reach him and the Cabinet right away,” SAP Lagdameo pointed out.

The DSWD has so far distributed Php20 million worth of aid, consisting of over 24,000 FFPs and 1,859 ready-to-eat food (RTEF) boxes to families affected by Ramil in the Western Visayas region.

Of the 24,000 boxes of FFPs, the bulk consisting of 16,578 food packs went to the province of Capiz alone, which is under a State of Calamity due to the widespread impact of TS Ramil.

The disaster-hit province also continues to receive packages of support from the Department of Agriculture (DA); Department of Education (DepEd); Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD); Department of Health (DOH); and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). (LSJ)