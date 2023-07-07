DSWD chief calls for stronger public-private sector collaboration in CSR Guild Awards

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian encouraged member-companies of the League of Corporate Foundations (LCF) to unite and collaborate with the government to help improve the lives of poor and marginalized Filipinos during the 2023 CSR Guild Awards, on Thursday (July 6) in Makati City.

In his keynote address, the DSWD chief explained to the members of the LCF that nation-building is not always about providing material things, but also offering intangible ones.

“The best type of nation-building is if we all put our hands together and devote time, and get out of our comfort zones, and try to make a difference,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

“In nation-building it does not always equate to the amount of money you give. Nation-building is about the amount of love, extra love, and extra care that you put into the endeavor,” the DSWD Secretary said.

The LCF is composed of private corporations and foundations that promotes and enhances the strategic practice of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) among its members and the larger business community towards sustained national development.

A highlight of Secretary Gatchalian’s speech was the presentation of the WALANG GUTOM 2027: Food Provision through Strategic Transfer and Alternative Measures Program (Food STAMP Program), one of DSWD’s new priority programs personally approved by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Secretary Gatchalian encouraged the members of the LCF to support the program by becoming partners of the DSWD to change the social behavior of would-be beneficiaries of the program by offering nutrition development classes and promoting healthy food options so that they can become healthy consumers.

“We need the private sector to end hunger,” the DSWD chief stressed.

Secretary Gatchalian also gave emphasis on the Department’s current retooling of its programs and services, including the registration, licensing, and accreditation process for public and private Social Welfare and Development Agencies (SWDAs).

“In the near future we will be announcing a series of memorandum circulars to streamline processes, streamline forms, streamline requirements, streamline steps, and ease your regulatory requirements with us. We know that you are partners in nation-building so we know we have to make it easier for you to set up,” the DSWD secretary said.

Toward the end of his speech, the Secretary Gatchalian commended the LCF members for their contribution to nation-building.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong pakikiisa sa paghubog nang mas maayos at mas makabuluhang Pilipinas,” the DSWD chief said.

(Thank you very much for your cooperation in shaping a better and more meaningful Philippines.)

The CSR Guild Awards is an annual event that recognizes the outstanding CSR projects and collaborations of LCF members to bring sustainable impacts to poor communities, and in various areas of endeavor such as culture and the arts, environment, disaster resilience, health, education, enterprise development, and financial inclusivity, among others.

Under Secretary Gatchalian’s leadership, the DSWD will continue to create linkages with the private sector, and implement innovative solutions to address poverty and hunger as envisioned by the Marcos administration.