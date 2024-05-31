DSWD chief cites social protection experience of Latin America in meeting with Brazil envoy

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian engages with the ambassadors of Latin American countries during a luncheon meeting arranged by the office of Brazilian Ambassador to the Philippines Gilberto Fonseca Guimarães de Moura on Thursday (May 30) at the Ambassador’s Residence in South Forbes Park, Makati City.

Sec. Gatchalian thanked the Brazilian envoy for the opportunity to discuss ways to learn more from Latin American countries, citing their experiences on social registry, conditional cash transfers and social protection for indigenous communities are quite advanced.

The DSWD chief also expressed appreciation for the other ambassadors who helped in crafting ways forward in terms of technical assistance including H.E. Ricardo Bocalandro, Ambassador of Argentina; H.E. Álvaro Jara Bucarey, Ambassador of Chile; H.E. Daniel Hernandez Joseph, Ambassador of Mexico; Mr. Richard Espinoza Lobo, Chargés d’Affaires of Venezuela; and Ms. Ladyz Rodriguez, Chargés d’Affaires of Colombia.