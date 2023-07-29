Home>News>Nation>DSWD chief directed by PBBM to focus on early recovery, rehab of Typhoon Egay-affected families
Nation

DSWD chief directed by PBBM to focus on early recovery, rehab of Typhoon Egay-affected families

Journal Online7
Financial aid to family of drowning victim
DSWD FO-3 extends financial aid to family of drowning victim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Central Luzon Office, through its Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) Office in Bulacan, extends financial assistance to the family of Frank D. Santos, a 14-year-old who drowned during the onslaught of Super Typhoon Egay in San Miguel, Bulacan.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian to focus on the early recovery and rehabilitation of families and individuals severely affected by Super Typhoon Egay and the enhanced Southwest monsoon.

Secretary Gatchalian, who spent the entire Friday (July 28) personally inspecting and assessing the aftermath of Typhoon Egay in Ilocos Norte and Cagayan provinces vowed to continue providing the much needed assistance in the areas affected by ST Egay.

Cash aid for Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Norte ‘Egay’-affected residents receive cash aid: To help them start anew after bearing the brunt of Typhoon Egay, some 1,000 Ilocano families in Ilocos Norte wait for their turn to receive their cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office -1 (Ilocos Region) during a simultaneous payouts on Saturday (July 29). The beneficiaries were from the towns of Bacarra with 500 families, Sarrat with 200, Piddig with 150, San Nicolas with 98, Laoag City with 30, and Badoc with 22 families. The cash aid was given through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

“The heavy rainfall brought about by Egay was unprecedented, causing massive flooding in many parts of the Ilocos and Cagayan Valley regions,” the DSWD chief noted.

According to the state weather bureau PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), Typhoon Egay dumped more than a month’s rain in its two Ilocos stations located in Laoag City in Ilocos Norte and Sinait town in Ilocos Sur.

“In 48 hours, between 8:00 a.m. Tuesday and and 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Laoag City recorded 620 millimeters of rain, more than the station’s average July rainfall of 478.9 millimeters. Sinait station registered 578.1 mm of precipitation, also more than its monthly normal of 529.8 millimeters for July,” PAGASA reported.

Between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, Egay also dumped almost a month’s worth of rain in Aparri, Cagayan at 194 millimeters, according to PAGASA.

Widespread flooding was observed in several towns in northwestern mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Abra, and Ilocos Sur, while multiple landslides hit Mountain Province and Benguet in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

FPPs for the Cordillera Region
Helping hands in the aftermath of ‘Egay’: Prior to the actual repacking of family food packs, volunteers attend on Friday (July 28) a brief orientation on the protocols of repacking conducted by the staff of DSWD Cordillera Administrative Region in one of its warehouses in Baguio City.

In line with the President’s directive to assess the damage in the areas affected by Typhoon Egay, Secretary Gatchalian ordered the DSWD Regional Directors to ensure the swift and unhampered delivery of assistance and services to affected families and individuals.

“Part of the President’s instruction is for the DSWD to enable the early recovery and rehabilitation of affected families and individuals through the provision of emergency cash transfer (ECT) and cash-for-work (CFW), which will start soon,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD chief said the cash-for-work can run for 30-45 days and will provide alternative livelihood to typhoon-affected residents as part of their early recovery and rehabilitation after the calamity.

Relief supplies for Calayan Island
DSWD delivers relief supplies to Calayan Island: Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-2 (Cagayan Valley) on Saturday (July 29), dispatches some 2,000 family food packs (FFPs) to Calayan Island via sea vessel ready for distribution to the islanders affected by Typhoon Egay.

“Ang initial salvo is family food packs. Ang instruction ng Pangulo, walang residente na apektado ang dapat magutom pero hindi dyan nag wawakas ang instruction ng ating Pangulo. Nag- instruct din siya na simulan na namin ang aming financial assistance para makabangon muli ang ating mga residente, para yung mga naantala yung hanap buhay ay maiayos muli yung kanilang mga kabuhayan. Yung mga nasira ang nga bahay, maiaayos muli ang kanilang mga bahay,” Secretary Gatchalian explained.

The Social Welfare chief has also instructed the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) to replenish the prepositioned food supplies as soon as possible in anticipation of another brewing typhoon which will be named “Falcon” once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) next week.

FFPs for Albay province
Fisherfolk receive food packs from DSWD: Staff of DSWD Bicol Regional Office distribute on Friday (July 28) family food packs (FFPs) to fisherfolk from Oas town in Albay province who were affected by Typhoon Egay and ‘Habagat’.

“As we continue to assist those affected by recent weather disruptions, we should also prepare for possible new calamities brought by the forthcoming typhoon,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

Data from the DSWD-Disaster Response and Management Bureau (DRMB) indicated that as of this date, some Php2.1 billion worth of food and non-food items such as hygiene and sleeping kits have been prepositioned in various DSWD warehouses all over the country.

Journal Online