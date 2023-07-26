DSWD chief directs RDs in Regions 1, 2, CAR to help LGUs in Egay-hit areas; additional 17,000 FFPs on its way to Region 2

Volunteers and staff of the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay City on Wednesday (July 26) haul and load family food packs (FFPS) to four wing van trucks for delivery to various warehouses in areas affected by Typhoon Egay in the Cagayan Valley Region. According to the DSWD-Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG), 4,500 FFPs will be delivered to Santiago, Isabela; 8,000 to Tuguegarao City and 3,000 in Abuyog town in Cagayan province; and 1,500 to Cabarroguis, Quirino.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday (July 27) ordered the DSWD regional directors in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) to assist the local government units (LGUs) in taking care of the families and individuals affected by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Egay.

Sectretary Gatchalian has also directed the Disaster Response and Management Team (DRMG) to immediately dispatch a total of 17,000 family food packs to four DSWD warehouses in the Cagayan Valley Region.

DRMG Assistant Secretary Marlon Alagao reported to the DSWD chief that FFPs have been sent to the four warehouses in Region 2 this morning: 4,500 FFPs – Santiago, Isabela; 8,000 FFPs – Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; 1,500 FFPs – Cabarroguis, Quirino; and 3,000 FFPs – Abulug, Cagayan.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Agency (PAGASA) reported that as of 3:10 am Wednesday, Typhoon Egay made a landfall in Fuga Island, which is part of Aparri, the northern most town of Cagayan province.

DSWD Cagayan Valley Regional Director Lucia Alan reported that at least 1,332 families have been affected by Typhoon Egay.

Director Alan said the 1,332 families or 4,322 individuals are temporary sheltered in 75 evacuation centers around Cagayan Valley Region.

As of press time, the Cagayan Valley regional office was actively responding to the requests of five LGUs for the delivery of additional FFPs and other non-food items. These are the LGUs of Claveria (400 FFPs), Sta Praxedes (500), Sanchez Mira (300), Alcala (300) and Lallo (500).

“The FFPs are already being distributed in Sanchez Mira while for the other LGUs, we are currently hauling, loading in the delivery van,” Director Alan said.

“An additional 500 FFPs and 1,000 bottles of clean drinking water are set for delivery in the towns of Sta. Ana and Gonzaga. For Aparri, the delivery for the additional 600 FFPs and 1,000 bottled drinking water is underway,”Director Alan reported to Secretary Gatchalian.

Field Office- 2 personnel are also coordinating with the Northern LGUs in Aparri, Calayan, Sta Ana, Gonzaga, Alcala, Amulung, Gattaran on the status of residents in their respective areas and awaiting updates from FO-2 teams.

“So far, there are more than 4,322 Egay-affected individuals and counting. We are ensuring the availability of food packs here to help those affected. Additional manpower will be dispatched, if the weather permits soon, from Tuguegarao to Aparri to help determine the number of affected people and the needed assistance,” Director Alan earlier reported to the DSWD chief.

The Cagayan Valley regional office has also been coordinating with the local Office of Civil Defense (OCD), and the Municipal Action Teams (MATs) of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO).

Meanwhile, the DSWD and concerned LGUs have already provided over Php1 million worth of humanitarian assistance to families affected by the effects of the Southwest Monsoon and Super Typhoon Egay.

As of July 25, sone 154,864 individuals or 38,991 families from Regions I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, VI, VII, and XII have been affected by the weather disturbance.

Currently, the DSWD maintains stockpiles and standby funds worth over Php 2.16 billion ready for augmentation to concerned LGUs, if requested.

DSWD chief convenes disaster operations meeting

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian convenes an online disaster operations coordination meeting with regional directors from Regions 1 (Ilocos) and 2 (Cagayan Valley), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and MIMAROPA to check on the status of disaster response operations in the four regions relative to the effects of Super Typhoon Egay and the Southwest monsoon.

Also attending the meeting were Assistant Secretary Marlon Alagao of the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG), Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, and Director Michael Cristopher Mathay.