DSWD chief distributes 25-kilo premium rice to 1k Calumpit residents

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian leads the distribution of premium quality rice to 1,000 residents of Calumpit, Bulacan on Monday (October 9).

Each recipient received 25-kilos of rice which were part of the more than 42,000 sacks of rice confiscated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Zamboanga City last May.

Sec. Gatchalian is assisted by DSWD Assistant Secretary for Regional Operations Paul Ledesma, Field Office Central Luzon (FO-3) Regional Director Venus Rebuldela, and FO-3 Assistant Regional Director for Operations Armont Pecina.