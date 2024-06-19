DSWD chief expounds agency programs, services in PTV’s ‘Larry Gadon Live’

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian expounds the different programs of the agency during an interview on Wednesday (June 19) with Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation (PAPA) Secretary Larry Gadon in the program, “Larry Gadon Live” aired over PTV-4.

The DSWD chief highlighted the Department’s initiatives to address hunger and alleviate poverty in the country such the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program; additional grants for pregnant and lactating mothers who are beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps); and the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens.

Earlier, Secretary Gatchalian expressed his interest to sit down with PAPA Gadon to discuss the continuing efforts of the DSWD to fight poverty.