DSWD chief gives out rice aid to 1K Obando, Bulacan residents

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian extends rice assistance to some 1,000 residents of Obando, Bulacan as part of the government’s effort to strengthen food security in the country.

During the rice distribution on Monday (October 9) at the Barangay Tawiran Covered Court, the beneficiaries each received a 25-kilo sack of premium Jasmine rice.

The ongoing distribution of the rice donated to the DSWD by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to provide rice and other food assistance to the poorest of the poor.