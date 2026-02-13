Home>News>Provincial>DSWD chief goes to Benguet to check on agency-funded community projects, program beneficiaries
DSWD chief goes to Benguet to check on agency-funded community projects, program beneficiaries

Journal Online4

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian arrives in Benguet on Friday (February 13) morning to check on DSWD-funded community-driven development and livelihood projects in the province.

The DSWD chief is also expected to hold a dialogue with beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) in Benguet.

Joining the Secretary in his visit is Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), who is also the DSWD spokesperson. (YADP)

DSWD chief inspects KALAHI-CIDSS-funded footbridge in Benguet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian starts his visit in Benguet with the inspection of the improved Manaba-Caew footbridge in the municipality of Mankayan on Friday (February 12).

The footbridge with slope protection is funded under the DSWD’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program.

Joining the Secretary is Mankayan Mayor Cesar Pasiwen and Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), who is also the DSWD spokesperson. (YADP)

DSWD chief holds ‘kumustahan’ session with 4Ps beneficiaries, municipal links from Benguet

Following his inspection of a footbridge and a communal garden project funded by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Benguet province, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian holds a kumustahan session with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries and municipal links at a Child Development Center (CDC) in Barangay Bulalacao in Mankayan town on Friday (February 13).

During the dialogue, the DSWD chief asked beneficiaries for their suggestions on how to further improve the program and its Family Development Sessions (FDS) component. Secretary Gatchalian also took time to engage with 4Ps municipal links to discuss how the DSWD can better support field workers in enhancing service delivery.

Mankayan Mayor Cesar Pasiwen, Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) and DSWD Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten and joined the Secretary in the kumustahan session. (YADP)

DSWD chief caps Benguet visit; checks on SLP-funded poultry project

Capping off his visit to Benguet, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian gamely worked at harvesting eggs from the poultry project established by the Marvel Neighborhood Sustainable Livelihood Program Association (SLPA) in Sitio Marivic in the municipality of Mankayan on Friday (February 13).

The SLPA, which consists mostly of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), received a capital seed fund of Php860,000 in 2016 from the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). The association members were also supported with an intensive four-day training and with other essential start-up requirements for the chicken-egg production business.

Joining the Secretary Gatchalian were Mankayan Mayor Cesar Pasiwen; Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG); and DSWD Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten. (YADP)

Mankayan LGU in Benguet names DSWD chief adopted son; confers name ‘Buslik’

The local government unit (LGU) of Mankayan, Benguet has declared Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian as its “Adopted Son” in recognition of the DSWD chief’s support for social welfare initiatives benefiting the LGU’s residents.

The honor was bestowed on Secretary Gatchalian during a ceremony at the Lepanto Club House in Mankayan on Friday (February 13). As part of the recognition, the DSWD chief was given the name “Buslik,” which refers to a naturally shaped pine wood (saleng), possibly a root or branch, with a broad, textured form that is long, sturdy, and weathered yet strong.

The symbolic name reflects resilience, stability, and a deep connection to the ground from which it came—qualities that local leaders said mirror Secretary Gatchalian’s brand of leadership.

Present during the ceremony were Benguet Vice Governor Marie Rose Fongwan-Kepes; Mankayan Mayor Cesar Pasiwen; Buguias Mayor Julius Amos; Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG); and DSWD Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten. (YADP)

