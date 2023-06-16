DSWD chief graces turnover of PRC’s fertilizer donation; PBBM leads ceremonial turnover in Valenzuela City

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian graced the ceremonial turnover of 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer donated by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday (June 16) at the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Valenzuela City.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who also heads the DA, received the more than 20,000 MT or 400,000 bags of urea fertilizer from Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Huang Xilian. The donation was part of the commitment when President Marcos made the state visit to China and met President Xi Jinping in Beijing last January.

In his speech, President Marcos thanked China’s kind deeds, especially those that could be felt by Filipinos, as this reinforces the foundations of the two nations’ bilateral ties based on trust and mutual benefit especially as the Philippines and China commemorate this month the 48th year of formal diplomatic relations.

The President also thanked the government of the People’s Republic of China for providing Php4 million worth of rice and food assistance to the families affected by the continued unrest of Mayon Volcano in Albay as reported by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

“In keeping with this generosity that we, today, are the beneficiaries from the People’s Republic of China…Secretary Rex has just informed me yesterday that China has also provided Php4 million worth of rice for relief goods for those evacuees in the Mayon Volcano area,” President Marcos said.

Secretary Gatchalian expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for responding to the call for aid of President Marcos.

The fertilizer donation, the DSWD chief said, is meant to ensure the sustainability of rice production in the country and to boost the farmers’ yield.

Secretary Gatchalian, who also chairs the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger, pointed out that sustained rice production can significantly contribute to the government’s campaign to end hunger in the Philippines.

“I believe that if our farmers will have a bountiful harvest, it will be an assurance that our staple food will be on the table of every Filipino family,” the DSWD Secretary said.

The DSWD will continue to take part and support the initiatives that address the hunger problem in the country.