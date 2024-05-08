DSWD chief hands over cash gift, PBBM’s letter of felicitation to Valenzuela centenarian

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)Secretary Rex Gatchalian is pleased to hand over to Marcosa Liwanag her Php100,000 cash gift and Letter of Felicitation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as part of her benefits as a centenarian.

Sec. Gatchalian visited Lola Marcosa in her residence at Paso de Blas in Valenzuela City on Tuesday ( May 7) to personally greet her on her 100th birthday. Lola Marcosa was born on April 24, 1924.

Lola Marcosa is among the centenarians who has benefited from Republic Act 10868 or the Centenarians Act of 2016. The DSWD is tasked to implement the law.

Joining the Secretary in his visit to Lola Marcosa was DSWD Field Office-National Capital Region Director Michael Joseph Lorico.

Lola Marcosa’s daughter, Teresita Morales, welcomed the DSWD chief.