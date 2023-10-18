DSWD chief highlights Bagong Bansa Handa program in PDRF confab

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins the members of the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), civil society, local government units (LGUs), and the private sector in the Cluster Connect Conference at the Dusit Thani Manila in Makati on Wednesday (October 18).

The DSWD chief also served as a resource person wherein he highlighted the Bagong Bansa Handa, the DSWD’s new disaster response initiative.

This priority program aims to engage the government at all levels, as well as the private sector in mobilizing resources to address food security and social protection during disasters and crises.

The Cluster Connect Conference is an annual gathering and a platform where the PDRF convenes leaders, practitioners, and experts from the private sector, in collaboration with governmental and humanitarian organizations to explore pioneering solutions and strategies on how can private sector amplify a nationally-led disaster response.