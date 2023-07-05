DSWD chief highlights Pag-Abot program, disaster preparedness in interview over Newsbreaker

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins Dexter Ganibe in the maiden airing of The News Breaker media forum on Tuesday (July 4).

The DSWD chief discussed the Pag-Abot program that went on high gear on Monday (June 3), assistance for Mayon-affected families and individuals, and contingencies for El Nino.

Secretary Gatchalian swears in new DSWD officials

Secretary Rex Gatchalian administers the oath of office to the newly-appointed Assistant Secretaries Ada Colico and Julius Gorospe on Tuesday (July 4), at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon, City.