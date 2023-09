305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian discussed the distribution of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-cash assistance to sari-sari store owners affected by the price cap and the digitalization of programs and services of the DSWD.

The DSWD chief made the statement Wednesday (September 27) during an interview with veteran TV news anchor Niña Corpuz in the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, a newly-launched multi-agency public affairs program aired over PTV4.