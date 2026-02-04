DSWD chief holds dialogues with 4Ps parent-leaders, municipal links in Conner, Apayao

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian met with the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) parent-leaders and municipal links on Wednesday (February 4) at the Conner, Apayao Municipal Hall.

During the dialogue, the DSWD listened to the challenges and experiences of 4Ps beneficiaries, particularly the factors affecting their graduation from the program. Secretary Gatchalian assured the beneficiaries that their concerns would be addressed as he emphasized that government assistance will continue until they are fully lifted out of poverty.

The municipal links also provided updates on ongoing projects, budget disbursement, and concerns related to the program implementation.

Joining the DSWD Chief were Apayao Governor Elias Bulut Jr., DSWD Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, and representatives from the Conner local government unit. (KB)

DSWD Chief visits KALAHI-CIDSS project in Conner, Apayao

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited on Wednesday (February 4) the completed farm-to-market road sub-project under the DSWD’s Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) in Barangay Sacpil, Conner, Apayao.

The concrete road, the project chosen and managed by the community members, was made possible through the KALAHI-CIDSS, the DSWD’s community driven development (CDD) program. The completed sub-project has been serving the Apayao community since August 2025. The sub-project was funded through a KALAHI-CIDSS grant amounting to Php3.65 million.

Joining the DSWD chief’s visit were Apayao Governor Elias Bulut Jr.; Apayao Vice Governor Kyle Bulut; Conner Mayor Jorico Bayaua; Conner Vice Mayor Alex Aswigue; DSWD Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao; DSWD Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten; and FO-CAR Asst. Regional Director Amelyn Cabrera. (KB)

Sec. Gatchalian, Conner mayor sign deed of lot donation for DSWD’s extension office, warehouse in Apayao

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Mayor Jorico Bayaua of Conner, Apayao signed a deed of donation for a 3,000-square-meter lot which the DSWD will use to build an extension office and a warehouse.

The DSWD’s initiative to partner with LGUs will ensure the presence of warehouses for family food packs (FFPs) even in hard-to-reach areas. This is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of food and non-food items (FNFIs) during disasters.

Witnessing the signing of the deed of donation were Apayao Governor Elias Bulut Jr; Vice Governor Kyle Bulut; DSWD Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao; and DSWD Field Office (FO) Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Catbagan-Aplaten.

During his visit, the DSWD chief was also conferred the honorary title “Adopted Son” of the Municipality of Conner, in recognition of the DSWD’s contributions, affinity, and support to the Apayao town. (KB)