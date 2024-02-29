DSWD chief hosts Asian Development Bank officials in visit to Food Stamp Program site

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Asian Development Bank (ADB) officials, led by ADB Vice President Scott Morris, (in charge of East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific) observe the implementation of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) at the Delpan Sports Complex in Tondo, City of Manila on Thursday (February 29).

The ADB officials witnessed how the 202 FSP beneficiaries included in the scale-up pilot implementation availed of nutritious food items using their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards loaded with Php3,000 food credits during the redemption day. The project visit aims to provide an overview of the redemption process of FSP beneficiaries and discuss significant updates for the scale up implementation of the program.

Present during the project visit were DSWD Asst. Secretary for Innovations Baldr Bringas, ADB Director General for Southeast Asia Winfried Wicklein, Country Director for the Philippines Pavit Ramachandran, Senior Advisor to the Vice President Su Chin Teoh, Principal Country Specialist Cristina Lozano, World Food Programme (WFP) Philippines Country Director ad interim Giorgi Dolidze, WFP Program Officer Pedro Matos, Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Country Director Bénédicte Gazon, and AFD Philippines Project Officer Aleksi Leskinen.