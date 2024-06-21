DSWD chief in Gen San for Walang Gutom info caravan kick-off

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian arrives in General Santos City for the kick-off activity for the Walang Gutom Information Caravan showcasing the three DSWD flagship programs — Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program, Pag-abot Program and Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program on June 21 (Friday).

Also present in the Information Caravan are DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay, Asst. Secretary for Innovations Baldr Bringas, Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, and DSWD Field Office 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) Regional Director Loreto Jr. V. Cabaya.

The Walang Gutom Information Caravan aims to intensify awareness and knowledge of the general public on the DSWD flagship programs.