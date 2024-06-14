DSWD chief in talks with Liga ng mga Barangay head on women, children’s welfare

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and the National President of Liga ng mga Barangay Jessica Dy, who is also the barangay chairperson of San Fabian in Echague, Isabela, discuss on Thursday (June 13) possible areas of collaboration to strengthen the delivery of social welfare and development services at the barangay level.

Sec. Gatchalian and Chairperson Dy explored ways on how to work together to enable the proper handling and disposition of complaints stemming from abuse of women and children at the barangay level.

Joining the meeting held at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City were Undersecretary Monina Josefina Romualdez and Asst. Secretary Uly Aguilar.