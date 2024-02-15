DSWD chief inaugurates agency’s satellite office in Nueva Ecija town

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian leads the inauguration of the agency’s satellite office in Gapan, Nueva Ecija on Thursday (February 15).

Located at the district office of 4th District Congressman Emerson Pascual, the DSWD Gapan satellite office will cater to clients from the town and nearby areas.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian in the inauguration are Congressman Pascual, Gapan Mayor Joy Pascual, members of the City Council, and DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Director Venus Rebuldela.