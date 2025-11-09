DSWD chief inspects repacking of food packs in LDRC for Super Typhoon Uwan relief ops

416 SHARES Share Tweet

To ensure the sufficiency of relief items for the anticipated effects of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan,’ Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Sunday (November 9) went to the Luzon Disaster Resource Operations Center (LDRC) in Pasay City to check the production status of family food packs (FFPs).

Joining the DSWD chief’s inspection were Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe, Asst. Secretaries Irene Dumlao and Leo Quintilla of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), and Asst. Secretary Paul Ledesma of the Office for Special Concerns. (AKDL)

DSWD, Field Offices ready for Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’ with 2-M food packs, non-food items – Sec. Gatchalian

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian reiterated on Sunday (November 9) that the DSWD and all its Field Offices are ready for Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’ with close to 2 million family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned nationwide days before its entry into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Secretary Gatchalian, who inspected the status of FFP production at the Luzon Disaster Response Center (LDRC) in Pasay City, told reporters that prepositioning of goods and other response preparations had been integral to the Department as part of its Buong Bansa Handa (BBH) program.

“Gusto ko lang i-remind tayong lahat na sa utos ng Pangulo, hindi naman kami nag-peprepare lamang kapag may bagyo katulad ni ‘Uwan’ now or ni ‘Tino’. Ang preparations ng DSWD, all year long yan, 365 days a year, 24/7,” Secretary Gatchalian said in an ambush interview at the LDRC.

The Secretary pointed out that although repacking is done all year round, the production of FFPs significantly increases during active disaster response operations.

“Nakita niyo mga nasa likod ko, kasalukuyang nasa repacking center tayo dito sa Pasay, nag-double up lang ang ating activities. Kung dati rati nag-poproduce tayo sa regular day ng around 18,000 family food packs, ngayon umakyat tayo sa 25,000. Kasi nga alam natin na kailangan nating i-augment or suplayan ng family food packs ang ating mga local government unit. Handang-handa ang DSWD na tumulong sa ating mga local government units para ma-respondihan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang mamamayan,” Secretary Gatchalian explained to reporters.

With the magnitude of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’, the DSWD chief pointed out that the prepositioned food packs are not concentrated in just a few regions, but distributed nationwide to ensure that all can be responded to immediately no matter where the storm hits.

“Gusto ko lang rin kayong iinform na bago pa tumama ang Bagyong Tino, Bagyong Uwan, meron tayong almost 2 million family food packs na nakakalat sa buong bansa. So yang mga prepositioned goods na yan, iba pa yan dito sa napo-produce kada araw. So kung itatanong tayo kung may sapat na food packs, meron. At handang hada ang DSWD na tumulong sa ating mga local government units para marespondihan ang pangangailangan ng kanilang mamamayan,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

In the case of DSWD’s Field Office 5 – Bicol region, the Department assisted the local government units (LGUs) in affected areas in providing relief supplies as they conducted pre-emptive evacuation of their constituents.

Some 200,000 boxes of food packs have been prepositioned all throughout the Bicol Region, ready to augment the resources of the LGUs for immediate relief distribution to the affected families.

“Sabay-sabay na (prepositioned FFPs), all together, walang concentration, everywhere and anywhere. Kung matatandaan niyo nga, ang strategy ng DSWD, alinsunod sa utos ng ating Pangulo, dapat naka preposition tayo everywhere. Bago tumama ang mga bagyo na ito, meron tayong kulang-kulang isang libo na mga warehouses nationwide na merong family food packs so kaya natin mag-respond na altogether, all at the same time,” the DSWD chief said.

Other DSWD Field Offices are also on full alert and have the capacity to respond and extend aid to the LGUs once ‘Uwan” enters their area of responsibility.

Aside from the prepositioned goods, the DSWD, through its Field Offices, has deployed its mobile command centers, mobile kitchens, water tanks and other needed equipment and resources ready to be of use.

Presently, the DSWD has more than Php2.31 billion worth of standby funds and stockpiles ready for disaster response operations. (GDVF)

Over 25,000 4Ps members in Cagayan Valley receive cash aid under DSWD’s ‘Anticipatory Action’ program ahead of Typhoon ‘Uwan’

More than 25,000 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) households in Region 2 – Cagayan Valley received Php4,000 each in early financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the World Food Programme (WFP) to help them prepare for the anticipated onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said the cash aid, distributed under the Anticipatory Action (AA) program, reached 25,019 active 4Ps beneficiaries from the municipalities of Cagayan and Isabela last Friday (November 7), three days before the expected landfall of the typhoon.

“Ang layunin ng anticipatory action ay tulungang makapaghanda ang mga pamilya bago pa tumama ang bagyo. Dito, gusto nating mauna ang tulong para makabili na sila ng pagkain, gamot, at ma-secure ang bahay nila,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Sunday (November 9).

The DSWD-WFP partnership is part of the agency’s strengthened disaster response strategy, in line with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure speedy, appropriate and sustained disaster mitigation and response operations.

The financial assistance was sent directly to the beneficiaries’ Landbank cash cards.

According to the DRMG assistant secretary, the assistance is triggered once forecast-based indicators such as wind strength, rainfall volume, and likelihood of floods or landslides are met, as determined by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC).

Prior to the distribution, the DSWD Field Office 2 – Cagayan Valley conducted sensitization activities to explain to the beneficiaries the purpose of the program and guide them on the appropriate use of the financial aid.

“Ang programang ito ay hindi lang basta ayuda. Ito ay tulong na nagbibigay ng kakayahan sa mga pamilya na maging handa, at hindi na kailangang maghintay pa ng sakuna bago tumanggap ng tulong,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao said the AA program forms part of the DSWD and WFP partnership to build disaster resilience and enhance preparedness among low-income families nationwide.

“When we act early, we save lives. Kung handa ang mga pamilya bago pa tumama ang bagyo, mas kaunti ang nagiging pinsala, mas mabilis din ang pagbangon,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The DRMG assistant secretary assured the public that aside from the AA program, the Department has made intensified preparations ahead of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’.

Based on the latest Disaster Response Operations Management, Information, and Communication (DROMIC) report, the Department has more than Php2.31 billion worth of standby funds and stockpiles ready for disaster response operations.

This includes almost two million family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned in strategic locations across the country to ensure quick deployment.

The DSWD also distributed ready-to-eat food boxes to families as part of its early response efforts.

“Patuloy ang ating koordinasyon sa mga lokal na pamahalaan at iba pang ahensya upang matiyak na handa tayo saan mang bahagi ng bansa. Ang mahalaga, may makakain agad ang pamilya at may tulong silang mararamdaman kapag kailangan,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (YADP)