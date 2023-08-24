DSWD chief issues memo in support of Bagong Pilipinas campaign

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the launch of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian issued a memorandum enjoining all DSWD Central and Regional Offices to immediately adopt the campaign logo.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr launched the Bagong Pilipinas in July as the overarching theme of the national government’s branding and communications strategy promoting the administration’s commitment towards attaining comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.

Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD fully supports the new brand of governance and leadership of the Marcos administration which calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government.

Based on the memorandum issued by the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) to all national government agencies, Secretary Gatchalian issued a directive to all DSWD Central and Field Offices to immediately revise all document templates to incorporate the Bagong Pilipinas logo and register these with the Quality Management Team.

“Moreover, all posted Quality Policies should be replaced with an updated version adopting the Bagong Pilipinas branding,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his memorandum dated August 17.

According to the DSWD chief, the Bagong Pilipinas campaign is in accordance with Memorandum Circular No. 24 issued by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on July 3, 2023.

Under MC No. 24, all programs, activities, and projects of all national government agencies, including the DSWD, as well as government instrumentalities such as government-owned or -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges should be anchored on the principles, strategies, and objectives of the Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance and leadership.

The new branding commits to embody a brand of governance and leadership that is focused on implementing an all-inclusive plan for economic and social transformation.