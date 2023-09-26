DSWD Chief joins Asian Development Bank high-level discussion

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Tuesday (September 26) shared his insights on social protection and the changing socio-economic landscape during the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) high-level panel discussion for the Asia-Pacific Social Protection Week (APSP).

Other panelists who joined Sec. Gatchalian during the session were Mr. Yusuf Khan, Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and Ms. Anne Herman, Secretary of Cook Islands’ Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The panel discussion was moderated by ADB Director General and Group Chief Ramesh Subramaniam.