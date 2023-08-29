DSWD chief joins First Lady’s LAB for All in Caloocan

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian once again expresses his support for the LAB for All project initiated by First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos.

The DSWD chief joins the First Lady as she brings free medical consultations and other health services in Caloocan City on Tuesday (August 29).

This initiative is one of the Marcos administration’s efforts towards the full implementation of Republic Act (RA) 11223, also known as the Universal Health Care Act.

RA 11223 aims to ensure that all Filipinos are guaranteed equitable access to quality and affordable health care goods and services, and protected against financial risk.

LAB for ALL stands for Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat.