DSWD chief joins First Lady’s LAB for ALL in Subic

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos as she brings her LAB for ALL project in Subic, Zambales on Tuesday (May 21).

Sec. Gatchalian oversaw the distribution of Php2,000 in financial assistance and family food packs (FFPs) to 2,300 beneficiaries.

The DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) headed by Regional Director Venus Rebuldela also extended seed capital fund, through the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), to nine beneficiaries mentored in entrepreneurship by Go Negosyo.

The LAB for ALL is an initiative of the First Lady that aims to make healthcare services more accessible to Filipinos through the holding of nationwide caravans that offer free consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory tests, and medicines as well as other services from various government agencies.