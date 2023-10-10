DSWD chief joins GCERF, gov’t agencies, int’l partners in fight vs violent extremism

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian shows his support to strengthen community resilience and to prevent violent extremism during the high-level convergence meeting conducted by the Global Community and Resilience Fund (GCERF) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) at the New World Hotel, Makati City on Monday (October 9).

The meeting aims to showcase successful community-based initiatives on preventing and countering violent extremism (P/CVE) supported by GCERF; foster collaboration between high-level government participants, international partners, and GCERF in addressing violent extremism.

The top-level confab also aims to explore avenues for enhanced support and engagement in community-led P/CVE efforts.

Attending the round-table discussion are GCERF Executive Director Dr. Khalid Koser, DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” C. Abalos, Jr., other senior government officials, and international partners involved in P/CVE.